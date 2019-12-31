As Cumberland County looks toward a new year, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster looks forward to continuing working with the city of Crossville and Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s been a busy year, but there’s one thing that is going really well and that is that we are really working together well with the city and county,” Foster said. “Between the city, county, Chamber, Pleasant Hill and Crab Orchard and Cameron Sexton being speaker of the house, we’re firing on all cylinders.”
“It’s not a zero sum game. If someone else gets something, it’s a benefit to us all.”
Foster said he looks forward to continuing that relationship in 2020 and beyond.
Looking ahead to 2020, Foster said one of the big events happening will be the Census.
“This is going to be really big and important. We have got to be sure everyone gets counted accurately in the county. It’s important because it means more money to the county,” Foster said.
Foster also looks forward to the future of broadband in the county.
“Broadband is like a basic utility, and the lack of it is holding us back,” he said.
Foster said there were five grant applications turned into the state for broadband development and the results moving forward to the next round in the grant process would be known sometime in the spring.
He said those applications included Ben Lomand for the Hwy. 127 N. area; Bledsoe Telephone for the southern portion of the county; Federal USDA for the eastern portion of the county in Crab Orchard; Volunteer Energy and Twin Lakes for the western portion of the county; and Spectrum.
“Every grant matters, and we’re hoping we can make it to the next round,” Foster said.
He said economic development was something the city and county would be focusing on.
“Not just bringing in new industry, but we’re going to visit existing businesses to determine if there’s anything we can do to help them and help them grow,” Foster said.
The county is also working on an ADA plan to upgrade all of the county facilities to ADA standards. A professional study is being performed this year and recommendations will be made to the county later in the year.
He said the county also received the Three-Star grant for $40,000 and the county is working on a branding strategy as part of the grant.
“We’re going to be working on the county as a whole as to what we do and what we represent,” Foster said. “It’s a part of economic development, too.”
Looking back over 2019, Foster said the county had made significant improvements to the county website and wifi coverage in the courthouse.
“We’re getting the courthouse cleaned up on the exterior and working on some improvements. The Christmas decorations this year were a good thing and it has helped with the morale in general,” he said.
Some of the successful projects Foster cited for 2019 include:
•Building and opening the Crab Orchard Elementary School expansion and new building.
•Purchasing the Norfolk, Southern Railway property at the the library.
•Transportation upgrades including Upper Cumberland Area Regional Transportation System and Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency with MyRide and the Go Upper Cumberland bus routes.
•Hiring the county’s first human resources director, serving more than 400 employees.
•New personnel policies developed by the human resources director and Foster to reflect federal laws and guidelines.
•Opening the new Cumberland County Animal Shelter and intake facility built through donations from FOCCAS and updating the policies for volunteers and placing all of those online.
•Starting the countywide emergency first responder program.
•Developing the city/county industrial building pad site with the city of Crossville and Chamber in the industrial park for potential economic development.
•Receiving $2 million in grants for the ambulance service, water line extensions and Obed River Park.
“We’re moving forward and I think with the way we’re all working together, great things are going to happen,” Foster said.
