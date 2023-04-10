Cumberland County’s unemployment rate has slightly decreased from 5.2% in January to 5.1% in February—the 10th-highest unemployment rate in the state. Compared to February 2022, this is a 0.4% increase in unemployment in the county.
In February, Cumberland County’s labor force is estimated to have 23,397 people, with 1,200 unemployed. Although the labor force had a slight increase of 59 people in the last month, the number of unemployed people decreased by 23.
Tennessee’s February unemployment rate overall remained unchanged, with 3.5% of the state’s labor force unemployed for the fifth month in a row. Compared to last year, the statewide unemployment rate is only up 0.1%.
Throughout the state, 22 counties saw a decrease in unemployment, and 21 remained the same. The remaining 52 counties had an increase in unemployment.
Moore County reported the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.5%, and Cocke County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 6.5% (although this is still a decrease from January’s rate, which was 7%).
In January, several counties had considerable hikes in unemployment, which now appears to be due to the end of seasonal holiday jobs.
The most extreme example of this is Perry County, where the unemployment rate rose from 4.5% to 9.8% between December and January, but has lowered back to 5.1% by February. Other counties that showed this trend in January followed suit, except for Bledsoe County, which has remained at 5.9%.
Tennessee employers have also reported 4,800 new nonfarm jobs in February. The leisure and hospitality sector accounted for the largest number of new jobs in the past month at 2,700. Following closely behind was the professional and business services, with 2,500 jobs added. In third was the government sector, which added 1,500 jobs.
Throughout the past year, this trend remains the same, with the leisure and hospitality sector leading the way at 24,100 jobs. The second-highest number of jobs created were in the education and health services sector, at 16,500 jobs. The third-highest number of jobs created were in the professional and business services sector, at 14,000 jobs.
Tennessee has more than 80 American Job Centers across the state, where job seekers can receive individualized help finding employment, with resume writing and skills training programs available. Job seekers can also find a variety of services at TNWorkReady.com.
