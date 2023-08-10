Cumberland County’s job rate increased .8 of a percentage point from May to June, at 4.7%. But despite the increase from month-to-month, the county’s unemployment rate was still below last year’s rate of 4.9% for the same period.
Unemployment figures were up in all 95 counties in the state. A press release from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development noted that seasonal impacts — like school breaks and seasonal employment — have impacted counties statewide. County rates are not seasonally adjusted to take into account the effects of seasonal employment or layoffs, the state noted.
The state’s overall jobless rate is seasonally adjusted. The state reported a 3.2% jobless rate for June — matching its all-time low unemployment rate and the June 2022 rate. For the previous two months, the state held steady at 3.3%.
Most counties — 77 — reported an unemployment rate less than 5% for June while 18 counties had rates of 5% or greater, but less than 10%.
Williamson County reported the lowest unemployment rate at 2.8%, followed by Cheatham and Sevier counties were both 2.9% for the month.
Neighboring Bledsoe County had the state’s highest unemployment at 6.5%, up 1.2 percentage points when compared to the May rate. Scott and Van Buren counties were the next highest in the state at 5.9% each.
In Cumberland County, the 4.7% unemployment rate means that 1,107 people in the county were without work during the month. Cumberland County reports a labor force of 23,491 people.
Tennessee employers continue to grow their workforce. The state reported 9,500 new jobs between May and June. The government sector saw the most month-to-month growth, followed by the professional and business services sector and the manufacturing sector.
Over the past year, employers created 84,600 new jobs across the state. The biggest gains came in the education and health services sector. The leisure and hospitality sector saw the next largest year-to-year gains, followed by the government sector.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also decreased by .1 of a percentage point to 3.6%.
