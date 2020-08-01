While overall unemployment in Tennessee decreased in June, Cumberland County’s rate ticked up upward by .8 of a percentage point for the month.
Tennessee reported a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 9.7%, down 1.3 percentage points from the revised May rate of 11% and falling from the April record-high unemployment of 15.5% at the height of business closures due to the COVID-19 health emergency.
One year ago, Tennessee reported a 3.4% unemployment rate, very near the state’s all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3%.
Most counties in the state saw lower jobless rates for the month as businesses continue to reopen following spring closures to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Overall, 74 counties had lower rates in June than in May while 17 counties saw slight increases and four counties remained the same.
Cumberland County recorded a 9.4% unemployment rate, representing 2,105 people without work during the month. In June 2019, the county reported an unemployment rate half that amount at 4.7%.
Data released for unemployment claims for the week ending July 18 reported 1,296 continued claims in Cumberland County and 215 initial claims.
Williamson County recorded the lowest unemployment rate in June. At 6.7%, the rate dropped .4 of a percentage point compared to May’s rate.
Crockett County followed at 6.8%, down .3 of a percentage point from May. Pickett County had the third-lowest rate at 7.2%, down .5 of a percentage point.
Shelby County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.2%, up 1.8 percentage points from May. Grundy County followed at 13.1%, a 3.8 percentage point drop from May’s rate of 16.9%.
Knoxville had the lowest unemployment rate among Tennessee’s three largest cities at 9.5%, down .3 of a percentage point from the month before. Nashville had a rate of 12.1%, down .2 of a percentage point from May. Memphis saw a 2.4 percentage point increase in unemployment between May and June to 15.3%.
Between May and June, the state’s employers added 108,500 nonfarm jobs. The top three sectors for job creation across Tennessee were leisure/hospitality, government, and education and health services.
As the state slowly reopens, employers are creating new job opportunities, but there is still a deficit when comparing year-to-year data. From June 2019 through June 2020, Tennessee lost 154,000 positions. The largest decrease came in the leisure/hospitality sector, followed by the manufacturing sector, and then the professional/business services sector.
Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment dropped by 2.2 percentage points in June, going from 13.3% to 11.1%.
Tennessee employers are hiring. Job seekers can find more than 190,000 current job openings on the state’s workforce development website, www.Jobs4TN.gov. Tennesseans can also find free assistance with improving job search skills, updating resumes, and job training opportunities on the site.
