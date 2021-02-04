Cumberland County’s jobless rate jumped more than 2% from November to December, data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows.
Unemployment increased in all 95 counties for the month. The state reported a preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 6.4%, up 1.2% from November.
Unemployment across the state has fluctuated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state reports, reaching an all-time high of 15.5% in April 2020. The December rate is 3 percentage points higher than the state’s pre-pandemic unemployment rate.
In Cumberland County, the unemployment rate was 7.8%, up 2.3 percentage points from the month before. This means that there were 1,909 people without work during December from the county’s 24,496-person labor force. The unemployment rate is 2.6 percentage points higher than the December 2019 rate in the county.
There were six counties with an unemployment rate of less than 5% in December, 88 counties had rates greater than or equal to 5%, and one county — Lake County in West Tennessee — reported an unemployment rate greater than 10%, with a 10.6% jobless rate.
Williamson County recorded December’s lowest unemployment rate, though the rate increased .9 of a percentage point during the month to 4.2%. One year ago, Wiliamson County’s jobless rate was 2.1%
Statewide, unemployment increased 1.2 percentage points from the November rate of 5.2%. Nationally, unemployment held steady from November to December at 6.7%.
The state reported employment increased by 10,800 jobs from November to December, with the trade/transportation/utilities sector adding the largest number of jobs for the month.
Tennessee employers are searching for employees to keep their businesses moving forward as the state’s economy continues to rebound. There are currently more than 230,000 open positions posted on the state’s workforce development website, Jobs4TN.gov.
TDLWD also offers the Tennessee Virtual American Job Center (VAJC). The new website located at www.TNVirtualAJC.com allows Tennesseans to research different programs, from different state agencies, that can help them remove barriers to employment so they can rejoin the workforce.
