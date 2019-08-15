Cumberland County’s jobless rate increased 1.2% from May to June, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported.
The state is still experiencing a near historic low in unemployment in June, other than a small increase to 3.4%. This is only a 0.1% increase since May.
Every county in Tennessee saw an uptick in their unemployment rates in June, and although disconcerting, it is normal for the summer.
“No one likes to see unemployment increase in every county across the state,” said Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord. “But the rates typically increase this time of year because we see a lot of seasonal unemployment during the summer months, mostly because school is not in session.”
Crossville had a labor force of 23,910 people in June. Of that number, 22,748 people were employed, and 1,162 were unemployed. The unemployment rate is currently at 4.9%, and it was at 3.7% in May. Last June, the unemployment rate was at 4.8%.
Across the state, 61 counties have unemployment rates below 5%. Thirty-four counties have unemployment rates at 5% or above. Despite the increase, Williamson and Davidson counties have the lowest unemployment rates at 3%. Hancock County had the highest unemployment rate for June with 7.7%.
Neighboring counties and their unemployment rates are: Morgan, 5.0%; Fentress, 5.2%; Rhea, 6.7%; Roane, 4.9%; Bledsoe, 6.4%; Van Buren, 5.4%; White, 4.4%; and Putnam, 4.4%.
Tennessee employers have continued to add many new workers to their businesses, despite the increase in unemployment. Some of the jobs with the most growth were durable goods manufacturing, administrative/support/waste services and health care/social assistance.
“Creating new jobs for Tennesseans is a top priority,” said McCord. “Companies continue to show they have confidence in our state’s economy and in Tennessee’s workforce by adding nearly 10,000 jobs in June, and that’s impressive.”
County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted, while the state and national rates use the seasonal adjustment to eliminate outside influences on the statistics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.