Cumberland County saw an increase in its unemployment rate for January, up .8 of a percentage point from December.
When compared to the same time last year, the rate has decreased from 6.7% to 4.9%, a decrease of 1.8 percentage points. According to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the current rate means that out of a labor force of 22,275 individuals, there are 1,095 people that are out of a job.
On a more widespread note, all 95 counties in Tennessee experienced an increase in the unemployment rate. Ten of those counties had rates increasing greater than 5%. Perry County reported the highest unemployment rate at 9.2%, an increase from 7.1% in December.
It was followed by Cocke County at 7.1% with an increase of 2.3 points from the previous month. Lake County increased by .4 percentage points to 6.4%.
Williamson County and Moore County have the lowest rate in Tennessee at 2.2%. Williamson County had a .3 percentage point increase from the prior month.
Wilson, Cannon and Cheatham counties all have an unemployment rate of 2.6%
Statewide, the fields that have gained the largest influx of employment over the last year were the leisure and hospitality sector, the trade, transportation, the utilities sector and the professional and business services sector.
Nationally, this January saw a .1 of a percentage point increase in the unemployment rate when compared to the previous month. However, the rate is down 2.4 percentage points from January 2021.
Tennessee does provide assistance for those individuals that are having trouble seeking out work. You can go online to www.TNWorkReady.com or in person at nearby career centers.
