Cumberland County’s unemployment rate dropped almost 2% in April, recording the lowest percentage of residents without work since before the global pandemic.
That followed statewide trends, with each of the state’s 95 counties showing remarkable recovery from unemployment rates one year ago.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported 87 counties saw lower unemployment rates in April compared to the previous month, and 70 counties with rates under 5%.
Cumberland County reported a 4.7% unemployment rate, down from 6.6% in March and 13.5% in April 2020. With a labor force of 22,592 people, there were 1,061 persons without work during the month.
At 2.8%, Williamson and Moore counties recorded the state’s lowest unemployment for the month. Williamson’s rate is down .5 of a percentage point from March and 7.9 percentage points from April 2020 during the height of business closures due to the pandemic. Moore County’s rate is down .9 of a percentage point from march and 9.8 percentage points from its rate one year ago.
Maury County had the highest unemployment rate in April at 8%, a 3.3 percentage point increase from its rate in March. When compared to April 2020, Maury County’s rate is down 14.5 percentage points. Perry County’s rate is the second highest, but remained unchanged from March at 7.8% One year ago, the county recorded a rate of 24.1%.
Tennessee recorded a preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5% for April, down .1 of a percentage point from March’s revised rate of 5.1%
Employers across the state added 9,800 new jobs between March and April, with retail accounting for the largest number of new jobs, followed by the accommodation/food services and professional/scientific/technical services sectors following.
Since April 2020, Tennessee’s economy has added 287,400 jobs. The state’s leisure/hospitality industry put the most people back to work over the last 12 months, followed by the trade/transportation/utilities and manufacturing sectors.
Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment increased slightly to 6.1%, up 0.1 of a percentage point from March’s revised rate of 6%. In a year-to-year comparison, the United States rate is down 8.7% from where it was in April 2020.
Tennessee offers jobseekers services to find new employment opportunities. Jobs4TN.gov, TNVirtualAJC.com, ApprenticeshipTN.com, and more than 80 American Job Centers across the state can provide a starting point to a new job.
