Cumberland County’s jobless rate held steady from October to November, data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development showed.
The county reported a 3.6% unemployment rate for the month, down 2.2 percentage points from the same period in 2020.
Unemployment across the state returned to pre-pandemic levels for the month, continuing a six-month trend of lower unemployment. The November seasonally adjusted rate was 4%, the same as March 2020. The state’s unemployment rate spiked to an all-time high of 15.8% the next month.
Cumberland County’s jobless rate means 805 people were unemployed during November from a labor force of 22,077 persons.
Eighty-five counties in Tennessee reported lower unemployment rates for November while five counties saw no movement and five counties saw a slight increase.
Williamson County continued to have the state’s lowest level of unemployment. At 2.1%, the November rate is down .1 of a percentage point compared to October. Cheatham County followed at 2.2%, down from 2.5% the month before.
Perry County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 5.1%, down .2 of a percentage point drop from the October rate. Maury, Cocke and Lewis counties each reported 4.7% unemployment, representing a .2 percentage point increase in Maury County, .5 percentage point increase in Cocke County and .3 percentage point increase in Lewis County.
Bledsoe County reported a 4.3% unemployment rate, down .1 percentage point from October. Fentress County had a 3.2% unemployment rate, down from 3.4% the month before.
Putnam County has a 2.9% unemployment rate, down from 3.1% in October, while White County reported 2.9% unemployment, down from 3.2% the month before. Roane County reported a 3.1% jobless rate, down from 3.3% in October, and Rhea County was at 3.8% unemployment, down from 4.1% the month before.
Nationally, unemployment also improved in November. The seasonally adjusted rate for the month was 4.2%, down .4 of a percentage point from the October rate of 4.6%.
State and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted to reduce the influence of seasonal events on jobless rates, such as the start of school. County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.
Tennessee offers job seekers assistance online at www.TNWorkReady.com or in person at career centers.
