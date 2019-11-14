About 933 people were without work in Cumberland County during September, according to recently released unemployment data. The county recorded a jobless rate of 3.9% for the month, down slightly from the 4% recorded in August.
Cumberland County followed overall statewide trends with a lower unemployment rate this month. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported 90 of Tennessee’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment for the month, with rates less than 5% in 90 counties.
Several distressed counties also saw improvement in unemployment compared to August statistics. Rates dropped in 12 of the state’s 15 distressed counties.
“While it is never good to have unemployment increase in even one county, it is encouraging to see unemployment showing sings of progress in many of the state’s distressed counties,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord.
Williamson and Sevier counties recorded the lowest unemployment in the state at 2.3%, down .2 of a percentage point since August.
Davidson, Cheatham and Rutherford counties each recorded an unemployment rate of 2.4%.
Clay County recorded the state’s highest unemployment at 5.6%, but this represents a degrease of .4 of a percentage point when compared to August. Hardeman County followed at 5.4%, up .7 of a percentage point from the August rate of 4.7%.
Hancock County, another distressed county, had 5.2 % unemployment for the month, down .7 of a percentage point from the August rate of 5.9%.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in September, down .1 of a percentage point from August. The national jobless rate declined by .2 or a percentage point for the month, with 3.5% of the national labor force without work in September.
Job seekers can find more than 200,000 current openings across the state at Tennessee’s workforce development website, www.Jobs4TN.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.