Unemployment dipped slightly in Cumberland County in January new data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows. Cumberland County followed 78 counties in the state with lower unemployment numbers for the month.
Statewide, unemployment was down in January. Tennessee started 2021 with a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.1%, down .5 of a percentage point from December. The national unemployment rate for January is 6.3%, down .4 of a percentage point.
Cumberland County reported a 7% unemployment rate, down from 7.2% in December and up slightly from the January 2020 rate of 6.9%. With a 22,800-person labor force, Cumberland County’s unemployment rate means 1,605 individuals were without work during the month.
Williamson County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate. The new rate of 3.2% is down .6 of a percentage point from the December 2020 rate. Moore County followed Williamson with a rate of 3.8%, down .3 of a percentage point from December. Cheatham County had the third-lowest rate at 3.9%, a decrease from 4.4%.
Cocke County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in January. It increased 2 percentage points in January to 8.5%. Lake County’s rate was the second-highest at 8.4%, which represents a .8 of a percentage point drop from December’s rate of 9.2%. Hardeman County had the third-highest rate, but at 7.8%, the county saw unemployment drop by .1 of a percentage point.
Over the year, nonfarm employment is down by 122,800 positions across the state. The hardest hit job sectors were leisure/hospitality, education/health services and government.
Tennesseans searching for employment can find over 230,000 job openings for every skill level, in every area of the state, on Jobs4TN.gov. They can also utilize the service matcher, which can help remove barriers to employment by matching the job seeker with services from several state agencies. The service matcher is located within the virtual American Job Center at TNVirtualAJC.com.
