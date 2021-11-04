Cumberland County posted a 3.8% unemployment rate in September, down from 4.5% the month before and more than 3 percentage points lower than September 2020.
New data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows the state’s economy continued to rebound in September as the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment decreased from 4.6% in August to 4.4% in September.
Eighty-eight of the state’s 95 counties saw lower unemployment during the month. Rates increased in six counties in September and remained the same in one county.
The unemployment rates in 87 counties stand at less than 5% while rates are greater than 5% but less than 10% in the remaining eight counties.
Williamson and Moore counties reported the lowest percentage of unemployed residents for the month, each with a rate of 2.3%.
Perry County had the highest unemployment rate for the month at 8.4%, which was a 1.9 percentage point increase from August. Maury County followed at 6.1%, a 1.5 percentage point increase from the prior month.
In Cumberland County, the state reported 845 people in the county were without work for the month, with a labor force of 22,267 persons.
Neighboring Fentress County reported a 3.3% unemployment rate in September. That’s down from a rate of 3.9% in August.
White County’s unemployment rate was 3.3%, down from 3.9% the prior month.
Bledsoe County reported a 4.3% unemployment rate, down from 5.1% the month before.
Morgan County has a 3.7% unemployment rate, down from 4.4% in August.
Roane County reported a 3.3% unemployment rate, down from 4% the prior month.
Tennessee reported total nonfarm employment decreased by 5,200 jobs between August and September, with the largest decreases in administrative, support and waste services, construction, and durable goods manufacturing.
Since September 2020, the state has seen total nonfarm employment increase by 96,100 jobs. The largest job increases occurred in the professional and business services sector, leisure and hospitality, and trade, transportation and utilities.
The national unemployment rate was 4.8% for September, down from 5.2% the month before.
Tennessee says there are currently 550,000 job openings advertised at www.TNWorkReady.com. Job seekers can also find information about training programs to help individuals enter a new career.
