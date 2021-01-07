Each of Tennessee’s 95 counties saw a decrease in unemployment in November, according to new data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In Cumberland County, the jobless rate was down 1.7 percentage points from October, dropping to 5.7%.
Unemployment rates in 41 counties are now less than 5%. The statewide unemployment rate for November is 5.3%, a 2 percentage-point drop from October’s revised rate of 7.3%. The new statistic is just 2 percentage points higher than the state’s unemployment rate one year ago in November.
Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate. At 3.3%, its November rate dropped by 1.3 percentage points when compared to October. The new rate is just 1 percentage point higher than it was in November 2019.
Moore County reported the state’s second-lowest rate for the month at 3.6%. The new figure is 1 percentage point lower than its October rate of 4.6%.
Lake County recorded the highest jobless rate in November, but it still experienced a significant drop in unemployment. The county’s new rate is 8.1%, down 2 percentage points when compared to October.
Shelby County’s unemployment rate dropped more than any other county in the state. At 7.3%, it has the second-highest rate for the month, but it decreased by 3.7 percentage points when compared to its October rate of 11%.
In Cumberland County, the 5.7% jobless rate means 1,395 people were out of work from the county’s 24,610-person labor force.
The rate is 1.4 percentage points higher than the November 2019 rate of 4.3%.
The state offers online options for Tennesseans searching for employment. Currently, on the state’s workforce development website, Jobs4TN.gov, job seekers can find more than 230,000 open positions in a wide range of occupations and skill levels.
TDLWD recently launched the Tennessee Virtual American Job Center, at www.TNVirtualAJC.com, which allows Tennesseans to research different programs from different state agencies that can help remove barriers to employment. The VAJC allows job seekers to do this on their schedule, anytime, anywhere.
