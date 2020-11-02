Cumberland County’s jobless rate continued to decline in September, falling 1.6 percentage points from the August rate to 5.5%.
The jobless rate means 1,292 people were without work in Cumberland County during September out of a labor force of 23,494 people.
The jobless rate has fallen 7.2 percentage points from the April rate of 12.7%, when jobless rates soared across the state amid a shutdown of businesses due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The rate is still above the March rate of 4.8%, calculated before the full effect of stay-at-home orders were in place. The September unemployment rate is also 1.6 percentage points higher than the September 2019 rate of 3.9%.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development found jobless rates decreased in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties in September. Twenty-seven counties recorded unemployment rates below 5% while 68 counties have a rate of 5% or higher. No counties reported an unemployment rate above 10% for the month.
Moore County, with its county seat in Lynchburg, has the state’s lowest unemployment rate. It’s September figure of 3.2% is 1.9 percentage points lower than the previous month’s rate.
Shelby County, in West Tennessee, continues to report the highest unemployment figures in the state. It’s September rate of 9.9% represents a drop of 3.7 percentage points from August.
When considering metropolitan statistical areas, which can include multiple counties, Memphis reported an 8.9% jobless rate, down 3 percentage points from August but still much higher than the 4.1% jobless rate reported this time last year.
Nashville dropped 3.1 percentage points to 7.5%. Knoxville saw a 2.4 percentage point drop in its rate, which is now 5.8%. Unemployment in the Tri-Cities area stands at 5.3% for the month, down from 1.9 percentage points from its revised August rate.
Statewide, unemployment dropped to its lowest level in September since hitting an all-time high in April during the peak of COVID-19 business closures. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the month is 6.3%, a decrease of 2.3 percentage points from the revised August rate of 8.6%.
Tennessee reported 891,598 new unemployment claims since March 15. For the week of Oct. 17, the state had 9,873 new unemployment claims and 77,740 continued claims.
There were 53 new jobless claims filed in Cumberland County for the week of Oct. 17 and 392 continued claims.
Tennessee’s workforce development website, Jobs4TN.gov, currently has 219,000 open positions for all job skill levels. The site also offers online assistance with writing a resume, advice on job interviews, and details about potential job training opportunities.
There are more than 80 American Job Centers across Tennessee that are open for business and offering one-on-one personalized assistance for job seekers.
The Crossville center is at 60 Ridley St., Suite 101. It is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 931-456-6613 for more information.
Services are free to anyone who needs help finding a new job or career path.
Unemployment also decreased nationally in September. The seasonally adjusted rate for the U.S. is 7.9%, down .5 of a percentage point from August’s revised rate of 8.4%. Tennessee’s unemployment rate is now 1.6 percentage points lower than the national rate.
