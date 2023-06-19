Cumberland County’s unemployment rate has continued to decrease between March and April, this time from 3.7% to 3.1%. April’s rate is also 0.6 percentage points lower than it was the same time last year.
Cumberland County’s labor force this April was estimated to be 23,237, with 715 people unemployed. The labor force increased by about 124 people since March, and around 141 less people in the county are unemployed.
Statewide, Tennessee experienced unemployment drops in every county during April, with the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate in April decreasing 0.1 percentage point to 3.3%.
Even the county with the highest unemployment rate, Bledsoe County, has a rate of 4.6% — a 0.7 percentage point drop from March. Excluding Bledsoe, Meigs and Haywood counties, all counties in the state had an unemployment rate below 4%.
Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state, at 1.9%—a 0.5 percentage point drop.
Between April 2022 and April 2023, Tennessee employers were able to add 90,000 new nonfarm jobs to the state. The leisure and hospitality sector reported the largest amount of growth throughout the year, with about 21,400 jobs added.
The education and health services sector reported the second-highest job growth, with about 18,600 jobs added. However, this sector also had the highest job increase in the past month, with about 2,700 jobs added between March and April.
Following this, the government sector reported the third-highest nonfarm job growth, adding about 13,800 jobs to the sector in the past year.
Tennessee has more than 80 American Job Centers across the state, where job seekers can receive individualized help finding employment, with resume writing and skills training programs available. Job seekers can also find a variety of services at TNWorkReady.com.
