Cumberland County’s unemployment rate held steady in April at 3.6%, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported.
Tennessee also maintained a historically low unemployment rate of 3.2% for the month. The national unemployment rate remained unchanged for the month at 3.6%.
Nearly all of the state’s 95 counties reported unemployment rates below 5%. Perry County was the only county with a rate above 5%, and its April number came in at 5.1%.
The state also reported nonfarm employment in the state has surpassed pre-pandemic levels of employment, with 45,500 more people holding jobs now than in February 2020.
”Employment exceeding pre-pandemic levels is an important milestone for our state,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “It reflects Tennesseans’ resilience and our leaders’ commitment to a business-friendly environment that encourages investment and job growth. As the economy resets, we are seeing more companies choosing to make Tennessee their new home.”
Hargett pointed to a report on new business filings in the state, which grew 8.7% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Over 77,000 new businesses filed over the past year, and 21,353 new entities filed in the first quarter of 2022.
The Department of Labor and Workforce Development found employers have added 145,600 nonfarm jobs in the past 12 months. Most of the jobs are in the leisure and hospitality sector followed by the trade, transportation and utilities sector and professional and business services sector.
Cumberland County’s unemployment rate is down .9 percentage points from April 2021, and down from 6.3% in February 2020, prior to the pandemic.
The county reported a labor force of 22,511 people, of whom 819 were without work during the month of April. The county’s labor force grew in the past month from 22,338, but remains below the February 2020 labor force of 23,920.
Williamson County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2%, up .1 of a percentage point from March. Moore County had the next lowest rate in April at 2.1%, up .2 of a percentage point from the prior month.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates county and statewide unemployment rates differently. It does not factor in seasonal impacts on data when determining county unemployment rates, while it does seasonally adjust the statewide number.
Tennessee offers a wide range of services that can help jobseekers find employment. Services includes career counseling, job search assistance and programs to pay for necessities such as uniforms and gas.Visit www.TNWorkReady.com for more information.
