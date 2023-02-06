Cumberland County’s finances are in good shape to handle the unexpected cost of fixing up its historic courthouse.
Scott Gibson, senior vice president at Cumberland Securities, told the county’s debt management committee, “Your growth, the growth in the [tax] penny, and your debt paying down — you could do more debt. I know the courthouse has been shut down. That’s an issue you’re going to have to address. I don’t know what that number is going to be.”
The county is waiting for an engineering report on the structural issues at the 1905 Cumberland County Courthouse. Part of the facility has been closed since September. Two of the three trusses supporting the roof were found to have rotted wood on the ends that sit on the building’s masonry walls, putting the roof in danger of collapse.
Since then, emergency work has been completed to shore up the roof support to allow for a more thorough structural evaluation. That report is expected in late January/early February.
Gibson reviewed the county’s outstanding debt, which is at about $49 million, with about $5.5 million in debt payments scheduled for 2023.
About a third of the county’s debt is in fixed rate loans. Another $16 million is in variable rate loans and $15 million is considered “synthetic” debt, with variable rate swaps that keep interest rates lower. The county will need to consider refinancing some of that debt in the coming year due to changes in financial regulations.
The county’s debt includes school building projects, including Stone Memorial High School, renovations at multiple elementary schools and CCHS, and the construction of Brown Elementary and Stone Elementary. School building projects are paid for through the county’s portion of the 1/2-cent local option sales tax approved in the 1990s and a portion of property taxes allocated for debt service.
The tax penny Gibson referenced is the revenue generated by each penny on the county’s property tax rate — about $215,184 this year. The county allocates 18.85 cents of its overall property tax rate to the debt service fund.
The debt also includes the Art Circle Public Library and the Cumberland County Justice Center.
The county has a debt service fund balance, excess money budgeted for debt payments that has built up over time. The budget approved by the commission in August estimates an ending fund balance of $18.3 million.
This fund has been tapped for several county projects in recent years, like the purchase of the Northside Dr. property for the highway department and election commission. The county had borrowed $1.6 million from the debt service fund balance to finance the archives project at the former Progressive Savings Bank building. The archives were to pay the county back over time from the collection of records fees.
The Cumberland County Commission voted Jan. 17 to halt the archives project at the bank. Instead, the former bank will be home to the Cumberland County Clerk’s office. The $1.6 million for the archives will now go toward a renovation project at the E. First St. facility.
The debt management committee voted to take the purchase price of the bank building from the debt service fund balance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.