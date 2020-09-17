Mayor Allen Foster proclaimed Sept. 4 as United Fund Day in Cumberland County. The proclamation stated: “The United Fund was created in Cumberland County in 1966 as a 501 (c) (3) non-profit to raise money to help the people in Cumberland County. In their 54th year, they now serve 36 Cumberland County Partner Agencies that provide programs and services from birth to the end of life.”
The proclamation continued, “The donation Goal to be raised by the United Fund is $415,000 by people and businesses in Cumberland County for the people of Cumberland County. The United Fund motto is ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ with a voluntary working board that consists of 19 members with a combine service history of 81 years.”
The proclamation concluded with these words, “Now, therefore, be it resolved, by Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, that Sept. 4, 2020, be declared as United Fund Day in Cumberland County.”
The United Fund is encouraging the community to participate in this year’s campaign, “Be a United Fund Star.” You can help the United Fund with a generous donation, impacting your community to shine brightly for all people. Donations stay local and help local non-profit agencies that have met stringent requirements.
You can make a donation by mailing to United Fund, 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville, TN 38555 or online at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org.
