The Cumberland County Commission budget committee wrapped up its months-long process to present a budget for the 2023-'24 fiscal year last week.
The budget provides a 6% increase in pay for county employees and addresses low wages for some employees that had concerned commissioners. It also holds the line on the county's property tax rate, keeping it at $1.135 for the coming year. Last year, this was the lowest combined county property tax rate.
"I think this is a good budget," said Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, during a final review of the various county budgets July 20.
She pointed to the raises for employees and said, "I feel like we can do it and not raise taxes."
The panel met July 18 but recessed the meeting and returned Thursday to continue its deliberations.
"When we started, we wanted to give the employees a raise and keep the tax rate low," said Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner.
What's included?
The budget includes a 6% raise for county employees. Seven full-time employees were in the lowest grades on the county's pay scale, making $9.98 and $10.87 an hour. Those individuals will be moved up to grade four of the salary schedule, with a new hourly wage of $12.68 an hour.
Part-time employees will earn $11.53 an hour, an increase from $9.89 this year. That affects about 90 people.
"Based on the raises that you've done this year and the increases that you've done, if you can do that and only decrease your fund balance $600,000, you have a done a remarkable job," said Nathan Brock, county finance director.
Those changes had a "significant" impact on the budget, Brock said.
The panel also approved some specific grade changes for employees to make the pay more competitive, such as drivers in the solid waste department. The new starting pay for this position will be $16.88 an hour, up from $14.48.
The panel also agreed to create a new position for a deputy fire chief and a salary grade for that role. However, the panel did not grant a request for three additional employees in the fire department.
Several departments did get approval to convert part-time positions to full-time positions, including the solid waste department and parks and recreation department.
The budget also includes a new building codes department, which will include a director, an inspector and an administrative position. The county is currently advertising the director position while the other positions will start in December. The county will take over building codes inspections in January. The city of Crossville will continue handling building permits and inspections in the county until then.
How is the budget funded?
Property taxes and sales taxes are the primary local revenue sources for the county and school system budgets.
The budget will keep the county's tax rate at $1.135 per $100 of assessed value in the coming year. That property tax will be divided among county budget funds as follows:
•73.91 cents to the county general fund
•12.38 cents to the solid waste/sanitation fund
•8.36 cents to the general purpose school fund
•18.85 cents to the general debt service fund
Each penny is expected to bring in $222,957 in revenue for the county.
The school system receives the bulk of the county's sales tax collections. Last year, the county collected a record $15.7 million in sales tax revenue. That came in $52,980 over budget projections.
The commission set its budget with a projection of 6% more sales tax collections in the coming year, $16.6 million. That figure combined with the 8.36 cents of property tax revenue will meet the county's funding obligation for the school system, $18.9 million. The county is required to fund schools at this amount in order to receive state education money, which makes up the bulk of the school system budget.
The committee previously approved the school system budget, though there were concerns about some capital projects such as a renovation planned at South Cumberland Elementary. Funding for that project remains in question as the county has not acted on a budget amendment approved by the school board to use $2.2 million from its fund balance to pay for the project. The project was set to be rebid, but that process is waiting on funding to be allocated.
Capital expenses
The county's $38 million general fund budget had initially called for using about $2.6 million from its $16.6 million fund balance.
About $2 million of that overage is for capital outlay purchases, such as fire trucks or vehicles for the sheriff's office. These large expenditures have a useful life of at least five years and can be paid for with reserves the county has built up in its general fund or debt service fund.
The debt service fund has about $16.6 million in reserves and, pending no new debt, was set to reach $19.8 million by the end of the next fiscal year. The county will use these reserve funds to pay for $2 million in capital expenses, reducing its general fund deficit to about $600,000, which will come from the general fund balance.
This is likely where the commission will look for the funds to repair and renovate the Cumberland County Courthouse. That project has not yet been bid, but is estimated at about $6 million. The county received a special allocation of $2 million from the state of Tennessee for repairs to the historic structure.
Walker questioned paying down some of the county's debt, currently at about $55 million. Much of that debt, however, is for school construction projects, like Stone Memorial High School and Crab Orchard Elementary.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, noted the county has a per capita debt of about $800 per person, adding that was "as good as we've been in a long time."
He said, "We need to think about keeping our capital ratio low because we are going to buy some big things and sometimes we will have to take more debt. But hopefully we're smart about it."
There was discussion of reducing some capital purchases.
"We missed five out of six months [on sales tax]," Hyder noted.
Sherrill agreed, but noted that the county hit the mark on several revenue items it had been behind on earlier in the fiscal year such as the emergency medical services department and state prisoner boarding at the county jail.
"All our funds were back," he said. "So I feel like something is going right."
Hyder suggested looking at some items in January, the mid-point in the fiscal year, to see how revenues are trending, but to reduce some large requests at this time, specifically a microwave hop for one of the county's six radio towers. Each tower includes two microwave hops, estimated at $175,000 each.
Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency Director Travis Cole explained at an earlier meeting that one of the microwave transmitters is not functioning properly and recommended the county start a replacement plan for all the towers.
"Right now, they're working as they should, but we're on year seven of hardware that has a 6-10 year life," he said in June.
The six towers enable emergency radio coverage for firefighters, emergency medical services and law enforcement throughout the county. If one of the towers is out of service, it would impact emergency communications in a geographic area of the county until a repair could be made. That could be several weeks, he cautioned.
Commissioners also questioned a request for $200,000 from the Cumberland County Fire Department to purchase a used tanker truck and used support vehicle. Previously, Cumberland County Fire Chief Trevor Kerley had considered repairs to a 1991 tanker truck, but the cost would be at least $200,000.
Dewey Walker, 1st District commissioner, asked if the equipment was necessary, saying he'd been told most calls of the fire department were for car accidents or other emergency work and not for structure fires. Also, he asked how often a tanker is used at a fire scene.
"They just use it at the fairgrounds to keep the dust down," Walker said.
Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, said there are 17 fire stations in the county and every fire truck carries water.
Stone said, "I just think that we have got to keep our fire department up ... There's a reason for it, the capacity to carry water."
That can impact the county's ISO fire rating, which impacts the homeowners insurance rates paid in the community. Other commissioners noted there are areas in the county without access to a nearby fire hydrant.
The panel kept the tanker in the budget.
Commissioners also questioned a $5,000 request from the Renegade Mountain Community Club, which sought help from the county to install a dry hydrant in a pond. Due to the high elevation in the community, water pressure and water supply were a concern. When power to the water pump that serves the community's water system went out while firefighters were battling a structure fire several years before, they had to shuttle water from far below — which took about 30 minutes per trip.
Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner, said he wasn't sure the county should donate directly to the community club, which is not a 501(c)3 organization but a 501(c)4 nonprofit. It is also one of many homeowners associations in the community.
Seiber was also not sure a dry hydrant would provide adequate water for fire protection.
Sherrill said his intention in having John Moore with Renegade seek funds from the county was for economic development, not specifically fire protection. But, during discussion agreed to earmark $5,000 to the fire department specifically for fire protection on Renegade Mountain.
Sherrill added that he did not have an issue with nonprofit entities asking the county for assistance.
"We're here to serve those people," he said. "If they come and they make a good enough case, we ought to be supporting them."
He added he didn't support annual contributions, but felt one-time funding for specific needs could provide a great payback to the county.
"A one-time, let's get something kick-started ... for $5,000 we're going to pull back on somebody that's done that big of an effort across 40 years and are trying to figure out the right path forward for that whole section of the county where it's about to kick off," Sherrill said.
Meeting set Aug. 14
While the budget has gained approval of the budget committee, it still needs to be considered by the full Cumberland County Commission.
Tentative plans were made to hold a public hearing on the budget Aug. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the Art Circle Library followed by a special called meeting of the commission to convene at 5 p.m.
