Cumberland County is one of only eight counties in the state to attain a clean audit from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury. This is the second clean audit Cumberland County has had in a row.
“Fortunately, there was no findings on the county,” said County Finance Director Nathan Brock, at the Cumberland County Commission’s audit committee meeting on May 17.
“If there had been, what we usually would do is have the department that’s involved in the finding come to the committee and discuss the finding, and then discuss what their plan of action is to keep it from happening again,” Brock continued.
The audit committee congratulated the county congratulated Brock, and by extension other county departments, for their hard work.
“You all should be so proud,” said Amanda Houston, a citizen member of the audit committee. “This stated there were no findings in question, the cost relating to federal awards—that’s huge. Federal awards make you cray-cray.”
This audit covers the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. The other seven counties to achieve a clean audit are Blount, Campbell, Giles, Hamblen, Roane, Sevier and Unicoi.
