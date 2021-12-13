Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity turned 25 last week, celebrating with a number of promotions and, on Thursday, cupcakes and punch for local dignitaries, employees and volunteers.
The nonprofit organization has come a long way in a quarter century, building 75 homes through a true community effort that starts with a strong foundation based on ministry and altruism and finishes with a place that is a true labor of love and a godsend for a family in need.
Vanessa Petty started as manager of the ReStore 11 years ago and has served as executive director since February. She spoke about the work of the organization and its place in the community.
“It’s a ministry on many levels,” Petty said. “It’s all about expanding our reach. We want to serve. We hope the community feels burdened to help with affordable housing. We build relationships between the public and volunteers.”
Petty said they have 80 to 100 active volunteers and are seeking more. They perform a number of tasks including work on three new homes that is scheduled to begin in spring. Individuals qualifying for a Habitat home are required to work a minimum of 500 hours in sweat equity.
Bobby and Tina Naylor have volunteered for nearly six years. They became involved with Habitat after meeting Petty at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church.
Bobby said he’s done a little bit of everything, from home construction to working at the Restore, which carries donated items that are sold to the public and is the organization’s largest source of funds.
“It feels good,” Bobby said. “It’s a good feeling when they (the homeowners) go in and see the house.”
Tina, known as the Toy Lady, volunteers five days a week.
“It’s a chance to help people,” she said. “Sometimes that’s praying in the store.”
Brian Sohl has experience in building and construction management. Some four years ago he brought that experience to bear when he was hired as Habitat’s construction supervisor.
Sohl has supervised the construction of a dozen homes.
“It’s something different every day,” he said. “It’s a very rewarding position. You’ll see the homeowner crying as they’re trying to stop generational poverty. It’s definitely a life changing experience for them.”
Diane Howard has volunteered for seven years and is the board treasurer. Her husband is a former building inspector and builder who volunteers as well.
“My heart goes out to single moms,” Howard said.”It’s great we can help them. The best part is it’s a hand up, not a hand out.”
Another board member is Tim Chesson, pastor at Faith Worship Center. A volunteer for 10 years, he’s unloaded trucks and done construction, all the while extending his ministry.
“As a pastor, the mission of Habitat closely aligns with the church,” he said. “We’re providing direction or assistance for people who don’t know the path.”Donna Parker and her husband are Habitat homeowners in Cumberland County. Coinciding with the organization’s 25th anniversary, they paid off their mortgage last week.
“At one point when I was a child, we were homeless,” Donna said. “I think having a home and feeling secure is important for all families. Habitat for Humanity gave us that and I truly believe it was God’s blessing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.