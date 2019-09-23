Cumberland County’s graduation rate dipped 1% from 2018 to 2019, new data shows. The county graduated 461 students in 2019 for a graduation rate of 91.5%.
Schools also improved the percentage of students considered “Ready Graduates” from 2017 to 2018, with a district rate of 43.6%.
The state calculates the graduation rate by looking at the number of schools that enter the high school four years earlier — 504 students in Cumberland County. Of that number, it only counts students graduating from high school within four years and one summer. Cumberland County had 461 graduates in 2019.
The county had a 92.5% graduation rate in 2018, with 503 students graduating from a cohort of 544 students.
Ready Graduate data considers how well students score on the ACT exam or the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery exam. It also looks at how many students earned industry certifications or completed early postsecondary opportunities like dual enrollment classes.
Cumberland County had 41.5% of graduates considered “Ready Graduates” in 2017.
“Our people are doing a really good job of promoting the importance of graduation to our students and keeping students engaged,” Director of Schools Janet Graham told the Chronicle. “From the teachers and administrators at the schools to the district office, everybody is encouraging our students to graduate.”
Cumberland County High School improved its graduation rate from 92.2% the year before to 94.8%, with 199 students graduating out of a student cohort of 210 students.
At Stone Memorial High School, 211 students graduated from a cohort of 229 students, for a graduation rate of 92.1%, down from 93.9% the year before when 229 students graduated from a 244-student cohort.
The Phoenix School graduated 51 students in 2019 out of a cohort group of 65 students, for a graduation rate of 78.5%. That’s down from the year before when the school recorded an 88.9% graduation rate and 72 graduates from a cohort group of 81 students.
The statewide graduation rate improved slightly to 89.7%.
Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said, “While this is certainly something to celebrate, I know we can do even better! Ultimately, I would like to see all 130 districts that serve high school students have a 90% graduation or better. That’s something my team will be very focused on over the next four years, along with making sure those students have a career or college path in mind the day they walk across the stage to get that diploma.”
The state implemented new, more rigorous criteria for calculating the graduation rate in 2011. Before that time, additional time was granted for students with disabilities, English learners or students in middle college to complete their high school diploma and still be credited toward the graduation rate.
State officials say Tennessee schools have continued to improve even with the new criteria. This year’s gains include 67 school districts improving their graduation rate from 2018 to 2019. More than a third of districts — 49 school systems — recorded graduation rates of 95% or greater while four school districts had a 100% graduation rate: Huntingdon Special School District, South Carroll, Bradford and Oneida. There were also 32 schools in Tennessee with a 100% graduation rate.
