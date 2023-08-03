Cumberland County has received $900,000 to provide school resource officers at each of its 12 schools. But with school resource officers already in place through the Crossville Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement leaders are considering how best to use the funds the new state funding will free up.
“The call volume is just increasing,” Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox told the county’s emergency services committee. “The reason property taxes and sales tax and everything else is so good is because so many more people’s moving here.
“I’m at a crossroads here — Do I need more staff right now?”
Or, Cox said he may need to consider increased pay for law enforcement to compete with other jurisdictions.
“You’ve got a lot of law enforcement agencies right now that have dramatically increased the salaries of their employees,” Cox said.
Tennessee included $140 million in recurring funding to place a full-time, armed school resource officer at every public school in the state, with up to $75,000 per school for salary, benefits, training and equipment for the officer.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will receive $600,000, while the Crossville Police Department will receive $300,000.
Cox said the county spends about $478,000 annually for its eight SROs. He’d like to use the additional funding to hire an SRO supervisor who could provide back-up coverage when an SRO is out sick or on other assignments, like attending court.
But Cox thinks the extra position can be primarily stationed at Homestead Elementary to provide additional coverage. The school has been the focus of several safety discussions due to its location by two state highways and the multiple buildings on the campus.
A building project to make the school more secure is likely still several years away, Cox noted. An additional person could help provide protection there in the interim.
“Don’t dare think for a second that the schools aren’t safe and protected,” Cox added. “I feel good about our schools, but I worry about that school because it’s more vulnerable.”
Cox said he would also consider two part-time positions to provide additional coverage to the schools.
Cox said he feels confident the funds would recur in coming years, noting, “I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, I would cut $140 million from anybody else’s budget before I said I was going to take SROs out of the schools.”
Several commissioners commented they were happy to have the SRO program in the schools. John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, pointed to a situation at South Cumberland Elementary several years ago where the SRO was instrumental in uncovering a plot by students to harm others.
That was only possible because of the relationships the SRO had built with the students, Cox said.
“Those guys and gals build relationships with those kids,” Cox said. “That’s what stopped that incident out there was building the relationships where the kids felt comfortable enough with that SRO to come forward to them to tell what was about to happen.”
As Cox considered how to best use the money freed up by the SRO grant, he said other communities are still debating on salary increases for law enforcement.
Currently, starting salary for a deputy is about $37,000. That increases to $41,000 after the deputy completes the police academy. Cumberland County approved a 6% across-the-board raise for its employees.
But Cox said the state hires state troopers at $65,100.
“And you can go down to Roane County, our neighboring county, and as a corrections officer, an SRO or patrol deputy, start at $51,000,” Cox said.
Cox has been struggling with turnover in his department. Of the 37 patrol positions in the Sheriff’s Office, 28 have been hired since 2019. He has one position open.
“I’ve had 10 starts since January,” Cox said.
Of the last four who left, two took jobs with the state, Cox said. One went to work for the city of Crossville and one went to work with Fairfield Glade. All received increased pay with their employment moves.
And there’s also the consideration of benefits. While the county pays 100% of the individual insurance premium for the employee, it can cost $1,000 a month for family coverage, Cox said.
While Cox has found some people who have moved in with law enforcement experience, there’s still many that have no training or experience. The county then takes on the cost of sending those deputies to the law enforcement academy, about $4,000.
“Am I saying tonight, ‘Hey, put it all towards salaries.’ Absolutely not. Am I saying put it all towards hiring deputies? No, not right now,” Cox said. “Do I need them both? Sure I do.”
