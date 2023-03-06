Cumberland County firefighters were kept busy over the weekend with three house fires. Above, this Lawson Rd. House was a total loss and cause of the fire remains unknown. The structure had recently been purchased by Michael Matthews and was under renovation.
firefighters responded to Old Hwy. 28 for a fire that destroyed an unoccupied house. The house has been the scene of at least one previous fire. Not pictured was a mobile home fire off Dwyer Rd. in Breckenridge. The single occupant of that house was not home when fire broke out. No injuries in the three fires were reported.
featured
County firefighters battle three structure fires
1 of 2
Cumberland County firefighters were kept busy over the weekend with three house fires. Above, this Lawson Rd. House was a total loss and cause of the fire remains unknown. The structure had recently been purchased by Michael Matthews and was under renovation.
firefighters responded to Old Hwy. 28 for a fire that destroyed an unoccupied house. The house has been the scene of at least one previous fire. Not pictured was a mobile home fire off Dwyer Rd. in Breckenridge. The single occupant of that house was not home when fire broke out. No injuries in the three fires were reported.
Cumberland County firefighters were kept busy over the weekend with three house fires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.