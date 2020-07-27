Cumberland County Director of Finance Nathan Brock reported news on both ends of the spectrum to commissioners during their Monday meeting.
Brock said his department is currently finalizing the previous fiscal year. Property tax is estimated to end the year at 101%, which exceeds the anticipated budget.
COVID-19’s impact on Cumberland County’s tourism can be seen in the Hotel-Motel tax report, as it’s down an estimated $177,000 from budget.
EMS came in at $4.9 million with a budget of $4 million, exceeding its expectations by nearly $1 million.
Prisoner boarding will fall short by an estimated $140,000, as the $743,000 budget will not be met.
The Board of Education sales tax report was good news, as an error in the March report accounted for an additional $92,000 on the final total for the year. The error was corrected, and they will end the year in the positive at an estimated $148,000.
The court system’s revenue was impacted hard by COVID-19, as it was shut down for a period of time during the second quarter. The total impact is estimated at $205,000 for the previous quarter compared to the same time last year.
