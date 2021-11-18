Cumberland County Commission approved a redistricting plan for the county Monday, maintaining nine civil districts and 18 county commissioners.
“We feel like we did a good job here,” said Wendell Wilson, co-chairman of the redistricting committee and 6th District commissioner, said during Monday’s meeting. “I had one former commissioner put an editorial in the Chronicle — ‘Kick the can down the road.’ So be it if that’s the case. But I feel we’ve done our due diligence. I urge you to pass it.”
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, moved to approve the redistricting plan and resolution setting the number of commissioners, supported by Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner. It was unanimously approved, with Commissioners Chad Norris, 1st District; Kyle Davis, 2nd District; Jack Davis, 5th District; and Jim Blalock, 8th District; not present for the meeting.
The new districts will go into effect for the 2022 elections. All 18 seats on the county commission will be on the ballot in August along with Cumberland County Board of Education representatives for the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th districts.
The plan redraws district boundaries to bring the population as close to 6,794 people per district. Populations range from 6,698 in the 2nd District to 6,882 in the 8th District, with a total population deviation of 2.71%.
The 9th District, which is made up primarily from the Fairfield Glade community, grew by 23% since 2010. Portions of the community were already included in the 6th District. The plan moves about 1,800 more people from the 9th District to the 6th District.
About 885 residents of the 6th District, including 538 residents of Fairfield Glade, will move to the 4th District.
Carmin Lynch, a resident of Fairfield Glade and former commissioner, had urged commissioners to vote against the plan, citing the growth of the Fairfield Glade community.
“The current recommended ‘9 districts plan’ will push over 35% of Fairfield Glade voters into districts where they will be in the district minority,” Lynch wrote in a letter to commissioners that Lynch shared with the Chronicle.
Lynch cited the 30% growth of the Fairfield Glade Census Designated Place from 2010 to 2020.
Lynch said state law requires districts to be reasonably “compact,” with court decisions advising keeping communities of people together when possible.
“Other cases found that communities are defined as groups of residents living close together with common backgrounds and experiences,” Lynch wrote.
“One states that ‘the ability of citizens to relate to each other and their representatives’ as well as ‘the ability of representatives to relate effectively to their constituency’ are the definition of compactness.”
“We looked at different scenarios,” Wilson said. “We settled on the nine districts.”
The redistricting committee looked as several models for redistricting, including an eight-district plan, 10-district plan and a nine-district plan that expanded representation of the Fairfield Glade area to three commissioners.
The expansion of the commission to 19 members would complicate election to the school board.
Currently, each district elects one representative, all of whom represent approximately equally sized populations.
A legal opinion from 2002 noted state law requires board of education to be elected from “districts of substantially equal population.”
If the 9th District were expanded to three commissioners, that school board representative would represent about 9,600 constituents compared to the 6,200 constituents other members represented.
The 10-district plan split the Fairfield Glade community into two districts, with those boundaries reaching into the surrounding areas of the county.
The two districts were between 3.8% and 5% lower than the ideal population under that plan, which would allow for growth over the next 10 years.
But the area of the city of Crossville was higher than the ideal population by about 2.77%. The plan had an overall deviation of 7.85%.
The eight-district plan would have reduced the number of commissioners from 18 to 16. It would have consolidated most of Fairfield Glade into a single district but changed districts across the county.
Wilson thanked the committee, members of the public who provided input and Ben Rogers from County Technical Assistance Service, who assisted the committee, and Cumberland County Elections Administrator Jill Davis.
Davis said the Cumberland County Election Commission will now review precincts to serve the newly designated districts.
With the plan approved by the commission, the redistricting committee must meet one final time to review minutes from their last meeting.
That meeting will take place Dec. 20 at 4:50 p.m.
