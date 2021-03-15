July 1 is less than four months away.
That’s the date Tennessee county and city governments begin their fiscal years. Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee will tentatively begin fiscal plans for the 2021-’22 county budget during their regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. May 4.
That’s the beginning stage for the tentative budget review schedule that was distributed Tuesday to County Commissioners serving on the budget committee.
“This is just a starting point,” noted Chairman Terry Lowe, 5th District representative. “You don’t have to let us know anything tonight.”
Committee members are to contact Nathan Brock, county finance director, if they have a conflict with any dates.
The traditional all-day budget meeting is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. May 6.
“We like to start out with an all-day meeting, and that gets a lot of it behind us,” Lowe said.
Fire prevention and control and Emergency Medical Services will also be discussed during that session.
All other sessions will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The general and drug funds will be the focus of the May 11 meeting. Drug enforcement will be covered in both funds. The general fund will include courtroom security, sheriff’s office, special patrols, jail, juvenile services, other public safety, and administration of the Sex Offender Registry.
Contracts with nonprofit and charitable groups, as well as capital and personnel items will be ironed out May 13.
The regular monthly meeting will be June 3. During the June 8 session, discussions will center around the Board of Education, school nutrition and federal programs funding.
Any necessary callbacks, general budget review, revenue assumptions and compensation discussion, including cost-of-living adjustments and part-time workers, will take place June 10.
The budget roll-up and review, as well as final review of nonprofit and charitable contributions, are scheduled for July 13. The final roll-up of consolidated budgets is planned for July 20 before the finalized budget will be presented to the full Commission on a date yet to be determined.
Two dates — July 15 and July 22 — have been reserved for any final talks that might be needed.
Committee members are asked to share their input during the regular April 6 meeting before finalizing the budget calendar. That meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. in the large courtroom of the courthouse.
Budget committee members are Lowe; Chad Norris, 1st District; Kyle Davis, 2nd District; Darrel Threet, 3rd District; David Gibson, 4th District; Joe Sherrill, 6th District; Mark Baldwin, 7th District; Deborah Holbrook, 8th District; and Colleen Mall, 9th District.
