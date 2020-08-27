Cumberland County will move forward with negotiations to buy about 8 acres of property at Hwy. 70 N. and Northside Dr.
The building and grounds committee of the Cumberland County Commission toured the property Aug. 17 and voted to have County Mayor Allen Foster work with owner Tom Pelfrey and bring a proposal to the county budget committee for consideration.
“I’m impressed,” said Sue York, 1st District commissioner, at the conclusion of the tour. “As you go through — it’s more than you see on the road.”
Pelfrey offered the county the option of purchasing about 3 acres and a shop building for the county garage for $375,000, or the entire complex for $1.5 million.
He offered to replace windows, doors and siding on one shop building and include furniture, equipment and warehouse shelving for an additional $50,000.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock said the possibility of purchasing the property had been raised by Pelfrey when he was working out a lease for the highway department. Pelfrey agreed to lease the shop facility for $2,000 a month for one month while the county evaluated the department’s facility on County Garage Rd.
That facility was deemed unsafe, and Upland Design Group has prepared a possible plan for a new building at the county-owned site. Action on that project was put on hold.
But the Pelfrey property offers some advantages to the county — including storage space and room for other county departments to move and expand.
“You shouldn’t have to go out and spend a lot of money,” Pelfrey said.
The property includes about 8 acres and a series of buildings, including an office facility, attached warehouse space and two shop buildings. The property is also fenced.
County property records place the market value at about $1.4 million for the six parcels, with more than 150,000 square feet of warehouse space.
One of the warehouse buildings was severely damaged during storms in the spring and was removed, leaving a large concrete slab.
County Highway Superintendent Scott Blaylock said he would use that area to store ice and road construction materials.
The office building offers a secure area and storage that could be used by the Cumberland County Election Commission, 6th District Commissioner Wendell Wilson said. He said Cumberland County Administrator of Elections Jill Davis had visited the office the week before and told him it would meet her office’s needs.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, said she is impressed with the parking available at the site and the repairs and upkeep throughout the complex. A new roof had been installed on one of the large warehouses and bathrooms in the office facility had been updated to meet ADA accessibility standards.
“They had the nicest wood finish. It looked like a carpenter had done it,” Hyder said.
There are also newer air conditioning units.
The second floor of the office facility is not ADA accessible, Pelfrey said. Opening that to the public would require some updates, possibly including an elevator. Otherwise, it’s great for storage, he said.
The complex is served by city water and city sewer, though one garage is still on a septic system. Fiber internet access is also available.
County Maintenance Supervisor Adam Sebia said his department could make good use of one of the warehouse spaces. Pelfrey said the county should mark any of the equipment it might want as he had been giving Tennessee College of Applied Technology equipment.
Sebia said, “The valuation of this equipment supersedes the $50,000.”
When the building and grounds committee reconvened following the tour, Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, moved to instruct Foster to work with Pelfrey on a proposal and to take that to the budget committee. Colleen Mall, 9th District representative, supported the motion which was unanimously approved.
Brock said the county had a low debt burden and an adequate fund balance if the commission wanted to purchase the property. Pelfrey has also offered owner financing over three years.
Pelfrey agreed to hold the property for a little while as the proposal works its way through the commission’s committees. Before the full commission votes on the matter, the budget committee needs to consider how to pay for the property and the debt management committee needs to review the proposal, Wilson said.
