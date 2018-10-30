Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Emergency Medical Services are working to improve medical response times across the county.
But Foster said it’s too early to be considering private contracting companies to take over EMS services.
“To me, that’s the last step,” Foster said during a presentation to the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club last week. “I don’t know why we’re trying to get the last step ahead of these other steps we can take to try to improve the service we have.”
Foster said the county purchased and staffed an additional ambulance this year that is dedicated to basic life support transport calls. The ambulance is on duty Monday through Friday for eight hours each day and staffed with two emergency medical technicians.
“All they do is basic life support transport,” Foster said.
This alleviates the need to use the other seven ambulances for patient transport, he explained. In addition, other ambulances are staffed with two paramedics. Should the basic life support ambulance need to convert to an advanced life support ambulance, it would only require a change in personnel.
Foster has also been working with the EMS and county fire department to restart a countywide first-responder program. Under a first-responder program, firefighters are trained in how to respond to cardiac and similar medical emergencies. When dispatch receives a call of a cardiac event, all responders in the area can report to the scene and begin life-saving measures until an ambulance arrives.
“That’s really the key to fast response times,” he said. “I hope to get that resolved as quickly as possible.”
Several residents in Fairfield Glade have questioned the efficiency and response of the county’s ambulance service.
According to a report from the county EMS department, the average response time for all medial response in the county from Jan. 1, 2017, through Sept. 27, 2018, was 10 minutes, 23 seconds. Emergency response was 8 minutes, 52 seconds.
However, John Byers, resident, says the county should be looking at a 10-minute response standard but evaluating department performance by the percentage of runs meeting that standard — not an average or median response time.
Byers, using 2017 data, said the department averaged a 10-minute, 9-second response for the year across 1,178 runs.
“We know that, by definition, 50 percent of all CCEMS response times (589 responses) were 10.09 minutes/seconds or less; 589 exceeded 10.09 minutes/seconds,” Byers wrote in a letter to Foster dated Oct. 8.
Byers and a group of other residents of Fairfield Glade met with representatives of a private ambulance service company in Knoxville in September.
Foster said, “There are other things we can do to improve the service that we have other than going straight to trying to contract out service.”
The EMS department brings in about $4 million in revenue each year, but it is budgeted to lose more than $300,000 this fiscal year.
“Which is OK,” Foster said. “We want to be as close to break-even as possible, but it is a service that’s needed.”
The county is also in the process of hiring a new director for its emergency communications department. Before that happens, however, Foster said the city and county needed to review and renegotiate the consolidated dispatch agreement with the city of Crossville and the E-911 Board.
“We’re actually ahead of the game in Cumberland County,” Foster said. “Instead of every department and organization having its own dispatch, it’s consolidated into one group. We’re trying to figure out how to make that most efficient.”
Internet Issues
Foster said areas of the county are plagued with internet connectivity issues.
“The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Cumberland County is known for complaints about its internet access,” Foster said.
He’s met with local providers and representatives with the state.
“When I called, I wasn’t the first one,” he said.
Industrial Recruitment
Foster reviewed several recent industrial expansion announcements, including the $70 million, 160-job expansion at Stonepeak Ceramics.
He noted the county had joined with the city of Crossville on a building pad project in Interchange Business Park, just off Hwy. 127 north of Interstate 40. That project represents a $250,000 investment by the county and city and a $500,000 grant from the state. When complete, the site will include a 200,000-square-foot building pad and parking area.
“There are some criteria on that,” Foster said. “To buy that land, a company would have to offer 100 jobs that are at an average salary of 10 percent more than the average wage in Cumberland County.”
Foster said the city, county and Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce had completed a workforce study and a targeted industry analysis to help attract more industry and jobs to the community. He said the school system had implemented a Work Ethic designation for graduating seniors, which would guarantee students an interview with a participating business if they meet the diploma requirements.
He has also been calling on existing industrial partners to ask about possible expansions and let them know how the county could assist them in those projects.
“There’s a lot of positive things we’re trying to do right now to sell Cumberland County,” he said.
County Unity
A member of the audience noted residents of Fairfield Glade were often active in the larger Crossville and Cumberland County community, volunteering with local organizations and supporting local business and the local tax base.
“What can we do to repair the perceived notion against us from people who have grown up here towards the people in Fairfield Glade?” she asked.
Foster said, “I truly believe the people who struggle to get along, on both sides, are outliers … I don’t think it’s as bad as the perception is because the squeaky wheel gets the grease.”
He said building personal relationships with individuals across the county is key to changing those perceptions.
“There are really great people who live here,” Foster said. “And there are really great people who live in Cumberland County who don’t live in Fairfield Glade.”
County Debt and Budget
The county currently has about $60 million in debt. Foster explained that’s below the county’s debt limit, set at $1,200 per county resident.
“That would put us up in the $70-plus-million range,” he explained.
The county commission allocated $5.9 million to debt repayment in the 2018-’19 fiscal year.
Foster, who served as chairman of the budget committee before being elected county mayor, said the commission starts the budget process each year by determining the funds needed to operate county services. This includes day-to-day expenses such as salary and benefits, office supplies and consumable goods.
"We add up our income and expenses and see where we stand,” Foster said.
Then the commission considers larger budget requests for things like computers, vehicles or machinery, and also considers requests for additional personnel.
This past year, the county budgeted about $460,000 from the county general fund for capital purchases. This included stretchers for the EMS department, carpet at the community complex and computers for several departments.
The budget may have some funds left over at the end of the year. That goes into a restricted fund balance account, which helps the county pay bills until property tax revenue picks up in November or December. The county can also use this for one-time purchases.
The county’s debt service fund also has a fund balance. The county can loan itself funds from this account to make purchases, as well, Foster explained.
“We had some needs we couldn’t meet out of the general fund balance,” Foster said.
That included $1.4 million for new patrol cars for the sheriff’s office, three new ambulances, a brush truck for the fire department and $71,000 for new emergency radios.
Open Door
Foster closed his prepared remarks by saying he has an open-door policy.
“If I’m in my office, come by and we’ll talk,” he said. “You’re welcome any time.”
