The storm that swept across Tennessee and made an unruly visit to Cumberland County left sporadic damage on the Plateau but no injuries were reported. It was a tense-filled Sunday afternoon.
Multiple severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued from late afternoon into the evening in Cumberland County and East Tennessee.
While Fentress County reportedly received a lot of damage with roofs torn from structures and trees felled in wooded areas, Cumberland County’s damage was centered around the area north of Crossville. The Fentress community of Allardt appeared to carry the brunt of damage in that county.
The National Weather Service classified Sunday’s storm as an EF1 tornado traveling on the ground for 1.7 miles, 50 yards wide and with 95 mph winds. An F1 tornado touched down in Scott County, four miles from Huntsville. Winds clocked at 95 mph and cut a 200-yard path in the Helenwood community.
There were scattered reports of hail from penny to quarter size pelting some communities.
Here, on Hwy. 70 N. in the area of the Bailey farm, a new unoccupied house in a developing subdivision suffered major damage. No one was in the house when the storm hit.
Off StonePeak Dr., tornadic winds or a funnel cloud passed over the Crossville Ceramics facility. An empty truck trailer belonging to Avertt Express was seen along with damage to metal in the yard.
Damage was also reported to the roof of the Executive Inn on N. Main St. A portion of the metal room was ripped from the building.
Numerous videos of the storm were posted on social media, showing everything from funnel clouds filling the air to debris floating in the sky.
In some areas of the county, nearly two inches of rain fell during the Sunday wave of storms.
