Cumberland County employees elected to the Cumberland County Commission will no longer be able to serve on the county’s budget committee — the panel responsible for setting appropriations for county departments and funding special purchase requests during the year.
“I think county employees hammer their issues too hard for their department,” said Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, during the January meeting of the rules committee when the change was proposed.
The full commission approved the change and other rules amendments during the Feb. 21 meeting of the Cumberland County Commission, but the vote was not unanimous.
Dewey Walker, 1st District commissioner, moved to approve the changes, supported by Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner.
The motion passed 11-4.
The budget committee has one representative from each of the county’s nine civil districts appointed every two years.
Under the new rule, a commissioner employed by the county will not be allowed to serve on the budget committee. That duty will fall to the other commissioner for their district.
If both commissioners for a district are employees of the county, the committee will be reduced by one member. However, the panel must have at least five members.
There is no law barring employees of county government from serving on the county commission. Such prohibitions are in place for the Cumberland County Board of Education and municipal councils.
Current law does prohibit members of the county commission from voting on matters in which they have a conflict of interest. This includes commissions who are employed by the county or are married to a county employee voting on matters that impact their employment, such as pay raises or new positions.
The change, set to take effect in September 2024, when committee assignments are made, will not affect any commissioners currently serving.
David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, who has been a long-time employee of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, retired at the end of February. He is the only county employee serving on the commission this term, though employees from various departments have served on the commission in the past.
The change also does not apply to employees of the Cumberland County School System. That includes Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner, and Greg Maxwell, 8th District commissioner.
While the county has some funding responsibility for the school system, and paychecks are processed through the county’s finance office, Isham noted that the board of education sets the school system budget and other matters.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, said during committee deliberations, “The public elects these people. They know whether they’re in the employment of the county or in the employment of the school system. If they want to elect those people to represent them, they ought to have that option.”
Voting in favor of the changes were Walker, Sherrill, Isham, 4th District Commissioner Charles Seiber, 5th District Commissioners Jack Davis and Terry Lowe, 6th District Commissioner Wendell Wilson, 7th District Commissioner Mark Baldwin, 8th District Commissioner Deborah Holbrook, 1st District Commissioner Sue York, and 3rd District Commissioner Rebecca Stone.
Voting against were Threet, Gibson, Maxwell and Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner.
Commissioners Colleen Mall, 9th District, John Patterson, 9th District, and Cooper were not present for the meeting.
The changes to county rules also include the following:
•Meeting minutes will be provided to the office of the county clerk and the county mayor after the minutes are approved. The chairperson is responsible for providing the minutes and for informing the county mayor’s office of committee votes so that resolutions can be prepared for consideration at the next commission meeting.
•Removed the Communications Center Committee, which no longer exists.
•Removed the Falling Water River Regional Library Board, which was dissolved by the state in June 2022.
•Removed the Cumberland County Museum Committee, because the county has no museum. The Military Memorial Museum is a nonprofit entity with a separate board of directors not appointed by the county.
•The Public Records Commission rules were changed to allow the county mayor to appoint members as needed, subject to confirmation by the commission, and to allow the judge to send a designee to meetings to fulfill quorum requirements.
•Noted that while some rules may refer to one gender or the other, “the issue of any gender shall apply to all genders, and such genders may be used interchangeably to the extend the context so requires.”
The commission also approved updates to the the county’s occupational safety and health program.
