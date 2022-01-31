Cumberland County owes about $52.6 million for various building projects undertaken in the past 20 or so years.
Nathan Brock, county finance director, told the debt service committee, “I calculated the per-person debt obligation was about $852 per person. Most benchmarks will tell you that is moderate or low.”
The figure is derived by dividing the total county debt by the number of residents living in the county.
It compares favorably to the per-person debt obligation of the state’s debt, estimated at about $1,010 per person. According to U.S. Debt Clock, the U.S. debt per citizen is $89,839.
The committee meets at least annually to review the county’s debt policy, first developed in 2011, and review outstanding debt commitments.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster recommended no changes to the policy.
“I’m pretty proud of our policy,” Foster said. “It puts into writing some things that makes us stay honest and be good to the people of Cumberland County.”
Those provisions include:
• maintaining a debt ratio of 65% fixed-rate debt and 35% variable-rate debt,
• limiting outstanding debt to a maximum of $1,200 per capita
• budgeting above the current interest rate for all variable-rate debt
• refinancing debt only to achieve overall savings or improve terms of the bond
• amortizing debt based on the expected life of the asset being purchased
Foster noted the debt ratios were currently not in line with the policy, adding, “We can work with what we have inherited and try to get it there.”
He added, “We’re not going to borrow debt for longer than the anticipated life of the project. We don’t want to be paying on something that’s past its lifecycle.”
Deviating from the county’s debt policy requires a two-thirds vote of the Cumberland County Commission.
The bulk of the county’s debt is divided between education debt, like school construction and renovation, and county debt, including the Art Circle Public Library and the jail.
“You built a new high school, which would be the largest capital project, typically, a county has,” said Scott Gibson, with Cumberland Securities.
Stone Memorial High School was built in 2005 for about $23 million. Today, the same school facility could cost $75 million or more, Gibson said.
“Your debt levels are going to continue to come down because the county has been proactive in doing capital projects …That’s not to say you won’t have work to do at some of these places over time, but I don’t see you building a new high school any time soon,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of flexibility going forward.”
Cumberland County pays its debts primarily through a portion of the annual property tax allocated to the debt service fund and the collection of a half-cent local option sales tax.
Property taxes provide about $4 million in revenue in the 2021-’22 budget while sales tax is estimated to bring in about $2.7 million.
The county is scheduled to pay approximately $1.9 million in principal payments on general government debt and $2.2 million on debt related to school facilities. Interest will add another $364,000 to the general government debt payments and $1.9 million to the school system debt, with total expenses estimated at $6.5 million in total debt payments for the year.
The county’s debt service fund balance began the fiscal year with about $15.7 million in reserves, within the 150% to 300% called for in the county’s debt policies.
If the county does not add more projects to the fund, it could end the fiscal year with about $16.4 million in reserves.
“We do use the debt service fund as somewhat of a capital projects fund,” Brock said. “It’s not unusual for us to have $1 million or more in capital expenditures that we will do through the debt service fund.”
Examples include the purchase of the former Progressive Bank building south of Crossville and the purchase of the Northside Dr. property to relocate the county highway department and election office.
“Even though we are approaching the top end of our debt service fund balance, a capital project or two can bring that down considerably,” Brock said.
About a third of the county’s debt is in long-term, fixed-rate loans. Another one-third is variable-rate loans that change rates year to year. The final third is governed by interest-rate swaps, which are variable rate loans with agreements that cap how high the interest rates can go.
No new interest rate swaps can be initiated, Gibson said, adding the state had prohibited interest rate swaps following the 2009 financial crisis.
“For the last 10 years or so, we have been becoming more conservative in terms of more fixed-rate debt, the variable rate is being paid down. The debt used to be longer,” Gibson said.
Loans that funded construction of the new Crab Orchard Elementary School and Cumberland County High School renovations, currently at 3%, can be refinanced in 2023. Most variable rate interest loans are at about 1% right now, Gibson said, but the county budgets for 5% to guard against higher costs should rates rise.
Gibson noted the county has had strong sales tax collections and property tax revenue and continues to grow. As debt is paid off, the county can consider issuing more debt for projects while keeping the same revenue, prepaying debt, using cash for more projects, or reallocating the debt service portion of the county’s property tax for other purposes.
Foster said, “I think Cumberland County is managed in a lot of ways like the state of Tennessee. We’re one of the best states fiscally. And I think we’re one of the best counties fiscally.”
