Heavy rains last week have kept the Cumberland County Road Department busy this week as crews work to repair or replace culverts and take advantage of warmer weather to patch roads pitted with potholes after the winter.
Cumberland County Road Superintendent Stanley Hall told the Chronicle there had been several roads impacted by heavy rains last Thursday in the Tansi and Vandever areas.
“It seemed they got the most rain at one time,” Hall said.
A dip in Delaware Dr. in Tansi was closed on Friday. Hall said the rain had washed away soil and exposed a water line.
“We were afraid to fill it at night,” Hall said.
The closure was complicated by people going around the road closed signs, Hall said.
Saturday, crews were able to put some crushed gravel in and shore up the culvert. The damage was not as significant as originally feared, though the culvert will need to be replaced.
Hall plans to increase the culvert size from 3 feet to 4 feet across the 40-foot roadway.
“We’re going to try and increase the size so it can flow better,” he said.
Another culvert replacement is needed on Spruce Loop between Crossbow Dr. and Robin Hood Dr. That will require two culverts 50 feet long and 36 inches wide.
“There are several more,” Hall said Wednesday. “Hopefully we can keep the weather to fix those.”
Road crews are also working to patch potholes. Hall has purchased a machine to help patch potholes and hopes to purchase a second so that two teams can be working throughout the county.
That work is difficult in the winter because the asphalt patch won’t work well if it’s too cold, Hall explained.
But when it’s warm enough, the machine helps provide a harder patch that bonds better.
“It may take some time, but by fall, it should make a difference,” Hall said.
The environmental committee of the Cumberland County Commission is set to discuss needs of the road department when it meets next week. The committee will meet at the Cumberland County Fire Hall, 1391 Livingston Rd., immediately following the county building and grounds meeting, which starts at 4 p.m. The agenda also includes discussion of a county codes department.
