Calls come into the Cumberland County 911 Center daily about pets or livestock people feel may be neglected or endangered.
Right now, those calls go to employees overseen by Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, but these employees aren’t law enforcement officers.
“It honestly needs to be under law enforcement,” Sheriff Casey Cox told the budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission Tuesday night. “Most of the time, the calls are related to some type of criminal offense.”
Current animal control staff can’t make arrests. They go to a judicial commissioner for a summons.
“It would be a better service to the citizens of Cumberland County,” Cox said of the proposed change. “Most counties statewide, animal control does fall under the sheriff or the police chief in a municipality.”
Cox and Foster have discussed moving animal control to the sheriff’s office for several years.
“Between the calls I get and the way it gets passed around, this will be much more efficient,” Foster said. “We’re getting more and more calls. It turns into this circle where you’re almost helpless to do anything.”
The county has already budgeted for the existing personnel. To make the move to the sheriff’s office, Cox said he needed to hire an additional certified deputy who could investigate offenses and make arrests, if necessary.
The deputy would oversee the existing personnel and would be able to investigate small and large animal cases, something animal control currently cannot do.
“That person is going to be responsible for criminal investigations for that, overseeing the whole department and the investigation of domestic and livestock animals,” Cox said.
Cox proposed making the change Jan. 1, with a request for a $72,498 budget amendment to handle expenses for the six months remaining in the fiscal year. That includes six months of salary for the new deputy, $17,186, and Social Security, state retirement and benefits.
The budget includes $3,725 to send the new deputy to the law enforcement academy for initial training. That cost would be reduced in following years, though the deputy would need specialized training in animal control investigation.
The county will also need a new vehicle for the deputy, budgeted at $37,000.
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, said he didn’t like to add employees or change salaries mid-year.
“We’ve got a budget process for that,” he said, adding he worried about fairness to other county departments.
Foster reminded the committee they had discussed animal control during the county’s budget process last summer.
At that time, Foster said the focus was on adjusting the pay scale for deputies, which had fallen behind surrounding counties and other departments.
“We said we would be bringing it back to you,” Foster said of the personnel request.
The job description was developed with the county’s salary study last summer, as well.
Lowe said the state has agents tasked with livestock animal cruelty investigations. People can make reports by calling 615-837-5120 or online at shorturl.at/goFH4.
“And they were in my office today asking me to help them on an investigation,” Cox told the panel. “That takes away from sheriff’s department staffing.”
The state only has a handful of agents, he said, and each agent is responsible for multiple counties. They reach out to the sheriff’s office to assist, but livestock cases require specific skills and knowledge, Cox said.
“I thought I could look at a cow or horse and tell if it’s in poor shape,” he said. “I can’t do that. They have to have somebody to score and judge them before you can take custody of that animal and say it’s being neglected.”
There are specific rules about care of livestock, including shelter, he said.
“We have to work with the state technician to make that determination,” Cox said.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, asked if the new position is necessary to move animal control under the sheriff’s authority. Foster said, “To make it work, you have to have that person.”
Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner and an investigator with the sheriff’s office, said he has always felt animal control should be part of law enforcement.
“The city has it set up that way. They have a designated person that does that. If there’s a crime that’s associated with an incident, you have a certified officer who can do the charging,” Norris said.
The county’s current operation requires going to the sheriff’s office to charge individuals.
Cox said he would be taking on a lot of calls and “a bigger weight.”
“This is going to give the county 100% better service,” he said. “I don’t know how we’ve not had more issues when they respond to those calls. One thing we realize in law enforcement is, property lines and animals is where people get hurt. People will get more spun up and bent out of shape over animals and property lines than anything.
“They’ve called us before to assist them, but they must be really good.”
The deputy would be on call for after-hours issues, as well, and could assist with litter investigations in the spring.
The transfer of animal control from the county mayor’s oversight to the sheriff’s office will not change operation of the Animal Shelter, which is funded by the city of Crossville and county.
“The shelter is there to care for the animals and get them adopted,” Foster said.
Animals come into the shelter through animal control, owner surrender or people finding strays and bringing them in.
Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, moved to approve the budget request, supported by Sherrill. The motion passed. Lowe said he thinks the county needs to make the change in animal control operations, but he wants to see it go through the regular budget process next spring and summer.
