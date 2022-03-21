Cumberland County could have a new provider for inmate medical care following action by the Cumberland County Finance Committee.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock said, “Four years ago, the county contracted out inmate health care. We extended that contract one year.”
This year, the county chose to solicit proposals and bids for those services to see what the current market is.
Four companies responded to the county’s request for proposals. Fast Access Correctional Healthcare of Chattanooga submitted a proposal with an annual cost of $357,000.
Current contractor Quality Correctional Health Care of Birmingham, AL, submitted a bid of $416,448.
Other bidders were Southern Health Partners of Chattanooga with a bid of $366,780 and Advanced Correctional Healthcare of Franklin, TN, with a bid of $735,067 or an alternate of $585,067.
“I discussed with Tim Claflin (who oversees the county jail), and he had further conversations with the Sheriff [Casey Cox],” Brock explained. “The recommendation from the sheriff’s department is to award the contract to Fast Access Correctional Healthcare. This would be effective July 1.”
He suggested the committee award the contract pending approval by County Attorney Philip Burnett and the county’s insurance carrier.
The committee agreed, voting to award the contract contingent on those approvals following a motion by John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, and supported by Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner.
Brock explained each of the proposals included escalators for the cost after the first year. Fast Access ties its bid too the consumer price index. Other companies used either a set percentage or the consumer price index.
One area that can result in additional cost to the county is prescription medications.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said that the pool of money associated with medical supplies and medication could influence the bid amount.
“You need an accurate estimate to get a true cost,” Foster said.
Brock said all of the proposals included standard drug formularies.
“If the prescriptions are in the standard formulary, than you’re within the contract,” he said. “If you have the high-dollar prescriptions …”
Foster asked, “Isn’t there a dollar amount?”
One company, Southern Health Partners, had included an optional cost pool of $60,000.
Foster said, “If you go above that pool of money, than you owe more.”
Brock said the current contract with Quality Healthcare does result in invoices for drugs outside the standard formulary.
“My understanding is that practice would continue. We can make sure that when the contract is reviewed, that’s an understanding on that,” Brock said.
