The Cumberland County Commission last week voted to waive the $15,000 annual lease fee between the county and the Cumberland County Fair Association.
The waiver came at the request of the commission’s budget committee, which made the recommendation due to the fair’s 2020 cancellation amid COVID-19 concerns.
The resolution called for the one-time release from the contract.
The Cumberland County Fair Association has an agreement to pay the county commission $15,000 per contract to hold the annual fair.
COVID-19 virus restrictions on large public gatherings or the possibility of attendees’ requirement attendees wear masks figured in on the decision to cancel this year’s fair.
Fairs across Tennessee and the country have taken the same action to cancel the annual celebration.
On May 20, the county fair board voted to ask the county to release it from the annual fee obligation.
