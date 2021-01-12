The Cumberland County Commission will meet Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Court House, 2 N. Main St.
The agenda includes the 2021 county road list; appointments to the ethics committee and adult-oriented establishment board; budget amendments to the solid waste fund, drug control fund and capital projects fund for the archives facility and education capital projects; architectural services agreement with Upland Design Group; and issuance of interest-bearing capital outlay notes.
Commissioners Deborah Holbrook, Terry Lowe and Nancy Hyder are also sponsoring a resolution condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
