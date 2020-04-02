Several candidates for county commission and Board of Education seats have filed qualifying papers for Cumberland County’s general election in August. Some of those candidates will be unopposed.

Cumberland County 6th District county commission seat candidates include Joe Sherrill, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year, and Charley Wilson.

The sole candidate for Cumberland County’s 9th District county commission seat is Colleen Mall, who was also appointed to the seat earlier this year.

Both county commission seats were created by vacancies last year.

Cumberland County Board of Education candidates include:

2nd District

Robert Safdie

4th District

Anita C. Hale

Brian McDonald

6th District

Chris A. King

8th District

Teresa Boston

Safdie and Boston, who both currently serve on the BOE, are unopposed. King will also be unopposed.

State primary qualifiers include:

25th District House of Representatives

Cameron Sexton, Republican

Robyn Deck, Democrat

U.S. House of Representatives 6th Congressional District

John Rose, Republican, incumbent

Other candidates may have qualified elsewhere.

U.S. Senate

Johnny Presley, Republican

R. Scott Tebault, Republican

Other candidates may have qualified elsewhere.

The state primary and Cumberland County General Election is Aug. 6.

The last day to register to vote for the general election is July 7. Early voting is July 17 through Aug. 1.

Gary Nelson may be reached at gnelson@crossville-chronicle.com

