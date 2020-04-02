Several candidates for county commission and Board of Education seats have filed qualifying papers for Cumberland County’s general election in August. Some of those candidates will be unopposed.
Cumberland County 6th District county commission seat candidates include Joe Sherrill, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year, and Charley Wilson.
The sole candidate for Cumberland County’s 9th District county commission seat is Colleen Mall, who was also appointed to the seat earlier this year.
Both county commission seats were created by vacancies last year.
Cumberland County Board of Education candidates include:
2nd District
Robert Safdie
4th District
Anita C. Hale
Brian McDonald
6th District
Chris A. King
8th District
Teresa Boston
Safdie and Boston, who both currently serve on the BOE, are unopposed. King will also be unopposed.
State primary qualifiers include:
25th District House of Representatives
Cameron Sexton, Republican
Robyn Deck, Democrat
U.S. House of Representatives 6th Congressional District
John Rose, Republican, incumbent
Other candidates may have qualified elsewhere.
U.S. Senate
Johnny Presley, Republican
R. Scott Tebault, Republican
Other candidates may have qualified elsewhere.
The state primary and Cumberland County General Election is Aug. 6.
The last day to register to vote for the general election is July 7. Early voting is July 17 through Aug. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.