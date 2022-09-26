Two of three wooden trusses in the original 1905 portion of the Cumberland County Courthouse have deteriorated, with a structural engineer recommending the front part of the facility be immediately closed to the public.
Cumberland County Clerk Jule Bryson said his office will be closed Tuesday. The public should use surrounding county clerk offices for immediate business such as marriage licenses or vehicle registration while the county works to prepare a temporary office location.
The Cumberland County Building and Grounds committee recommended moving forward with an emergency expenditure to shore up the roof trusses that support the building’s roof.
In the mean time, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said he would work with Ben Lomand to transfer internet service to the former Progressive Savings Bank building south of Crossville. Once ready, the County Clerk offices can move there until the courthouse is available for occupancy.
The closure only affects offices in the original portion of the building. Other offices, including the Veterans Service Office, Register of Deeds and County Mayor’s Office will not be affected, but will only be accessible through the basement door on Thurman Ave.
The Chronicle will have more information tomorrow morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.