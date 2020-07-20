Paycheck Protection Program loans helped Cumberland County businesses retain more than 4,300 jobs, data from the U.S. Small Business Administration shows.
Loans ranged from as little $123.75 to between $1 million and $2 million. Cumberland County businesses received more than $30.2 million in loans from the federal program — much of which may be forgiven later.
The data only includes businesses who were approved for loans by lending institutions. Businesses may choose not to accept their funds, and the data doesn’t indicate which businesses will have those loans forgiven later.
The SBA does not provide exact loan amounts for loans more than $150,000, though it does provide the names of the businesses. The data does not name businesses who received less than $150,000 under the COVID-19 pandemic relief program designed to help small businesses.
PPP loans made up the centerpiece of the CARES Act, targeted at helping businesses keep their employees on payroll as businesses closed amid the COVID-19 crisis. Loans up to $10 million were made available to cover up to 2.5 times payroll costs.
While the loans were billed as a program to save jobs, the data doesn’t show some businesses reporting job retention. Thirteen of the businesses borrowing more than $150,000 reported no job retention; 159 of the loans under $150,000 report no jobs impacted by the funding while 31 businesses left that information blank.
Nationally, more than 554,000 small businesses reported retaining zero jobs.
A Treasury Department spokesperson said while the applications asked for the number of jobs would be saved, that information was not required. Instead, the department will ask companies how many employees they have on staff and what those workers are paid. Other companies have said the government’s data was incorrect.
Recipients must use the funds by the end of the year. Loans may be forgiven if the business has spent at least 60% of their loan on payroll costs.
While businesses were initially required to spend their funds within eight weeks, many businesses said that was not possible as local and state mandates kept their doors shut.
The application period for the PPP loans has been extended to Aug. 8. Though the initial round of funding was quickly exhausted, about $138 billion remains of the $659 billion allocated for the program.
