Cumberland County’s building and grounds committee believes it has a solution for the county’s archives and the county clerk’s office.
The panel recommended a plan Dec. 13 that would leave the clerk’s office at the former Progressive Savings Bank building at 1760 S. Main St. and move forward with a renovation of the E. 1st St. archives building, though the project would have a smaller scope than a 2021 plan that was deemed too expensive.
The plan is to go before the county commission at its Jan. 17 meeting.
At the moment, the county archives building has numerous issues that interfere with county archivist Joyce Rorabough’s work—asbestos and lead-based paints, leaking roofs, faulty plumbing and accessibility issues. In addition to these problems, the building does not currently have a secure and controlled environment that is needed to keep the records in good shape. During the holiday severe weather, there were several pipes that burst in the building. No records were damaged, but the incident did damage items the Art Circle Public Library stored in the building.
Previously, the county had purchased the Progressive Savings Bank at 1760 S Main St. with the intention of moving the archives facility there.
However, after structural issues with the county’s courthouse emerged and closed a portion of the building, the county clerk’s office was moved to the former bank instead. County Clerk Jule Bryson asked his office be permanently moved to the bank location — a move that would leave the archives with nowhere to go.
County Mayor Allen Foster had Kim Chamberlin from Upland Design Group present the committee with a list of potential options for the archives.
“These are very rudimentary; we put these together quickly,” Chamberlin said. “The idea was just to give you something for discussion and to think about.”
The three options are:
• To build a new facility that is assumed to be about 10,000 square feet, which would cost $2.5 million plus site work.
• To rebid the county’s previous project. The original bid was about $1.8 million, and the new bid is estimated to cost about $2.3 million.
• To renovate the existing building with a smaller addition, which is estimated to cost $1.6 million. This cost estimate is based on the assumption of the building having two floors with about 2,000 square feet per floor, with a cost of about $275 per square foot (equalling $1.1 million). The additional $500,000 estimated in the $1.6 million plan would cover a three-story demolition costing $90,000 and a renovation to remove the altar and baptistry costing $400,000.
The third option prompted the majority of discussion from the committee, as they found the significantly lowered cost and viability of the project appealing.
“It sounds like you all are thinking about this third one as a possibility, and I think it is very important that Joyce be able to work with Kim as he does it,” said Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner. “She knows all of the problems with the old building, and this new plan that he proposes needs to include having the builder address those at the same time.”
One thing that some of the committee felt unsure about was where the money for the archives would come from, as they had already purchased the former bank for $1.1 million before backtracking on their plans for the archives to be located there.
That money came from the county’s debt service fund balance and was to be repaid using revenue from records fees, earmarked specifically for the upkeep of county records. If the facility will not serve as an archives facility, the county can’t use the records fee to pay for the purchase.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, pointed out that the commission had not set a date for their debt management meeting yet, which is usually held in January, according to Foster. That meeting has been scheduled for Jan. 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St.
“That would be a great discussion with that group on how they would recommend we proceed with the financial part of that, which avenues are the best to take” Wilson said. “We can pay for it out of debt service, we can pay for it out of fund balance, or we can borrow the money and write a note. Those things are our options, but they will give us a good handle of what they would recommend.”
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, said that her worry is not only costs adding up from both buying the former bank and renovating the archives building, but also changes that will be made to the courthouse during its own renovation and due to the county clerk’s absence.
Additionally, the commission may also have a drive-thru re-built at the new county clerk’s office in the former bank, which Chamberlin roughly estimated could cost about $10,000.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, argued for the necessity of having an accessible county clerk’s office.
“You are doing a disservice to anybody handicapped in this county keeping him in this building and not having a drive-thru,” Hyder said.
“We’ve got that same issue that we have to rectify at the courthouse,” Mall responded. “We cannot ignore the handicapped access, because we’ve still got a register of deeds and the mayor here [at the courthouse]. We’re going to have to include that in the plan for the courthouse to be more accessible.”
Dewey Walker, 1st District commissioner, moved to choose option three, with the condition that Chamberlin work with Rorabough’s direction on the archives building’s issues, and to keep the county clerk’s office at its new location.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, disagreed with the motion.
“It seems like we’re always going, no matter what the low number is, we’re going to go with the low number,” Threet said. “The low number isn’t always the best situation.”
Stone then suggested that the motion should clarify that by choosing the third option, the county will hire an architect to assess the needs of the archives building and renovate at a cost that falls at or beneath the $1.6 million estimate.
“We do need to keep in mind that it’s an estimate,” said Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner. “If it comes in $100,000 more, we can’t derail the whole thing.”
“If we’re gonna do it, do it,” Threet added. “Don’t drag it out.”
The committee passed the motion 5-2.
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, then moved to use $1.1 million to pay for the Progressive Bank, and to use the recommendation of how to pay that from the debt service management meeting that will be held Jan. 19. The motion passed unanimously.
The committee also approved a motion for Tennessee College of Applied Technology to reinstall the bank window and drive-thru at an estimated cost of $10,000. No work at the bank or the archives will be done until all the finances are approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.