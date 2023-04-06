Cumberland County has 130 students participating in state and national competitions this spring.
That’s the word from Director of Schools William Stepp, who appeared before the Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee Tuesday to ask members to sign off on an amendment moving $34,500 in the system’s budget to pay for those students’ travel expenses.
“It’s a really good experience for them,” said committee chair Nancy Hyder, 2nd District, a retired educator. “They’ll remember that the rest of their lives.”
Added commissioner Rebecca Stone, 3rd District, “Just learning to compete is an important skillset.”
The majority of the students are in Career and Technical Education classes, 15 programs of study ranging from cosmetology to aviation.
“Our CTE department’s really one of the best in the state,” Hyder said.
“They have lots of winners, and they have for years. And they’re getting better and better.”
Stepp said CTE programs aren’t necessarily for high school students. Sixth-graders in Cumberland County are taking part in the classes, which can open doors to viable career paths.
“Every building has CTE programs,” he said. “There’s so many different categories.”
The schools director said a number of students are traveling this semester, including archery students involved in national competitions this week.
“We have a lot of winners,” Hyder said.
Stepp added, “And a lot to be proud of.”
The committee approved the budget amendment, which moved $4,500 from CTE instruction — maintenance and repair and $30,000 from CTE instruction — building line items into in-service/staff development.
Other Board of Education budget amendments approved were $5,000 from a Battelle Education STEM Classroom Grant for STEM classroom projects at North Cumberland Elementary; and $2,000 to the director of schools’ travel budget. That money was moved from the director’s dues and memberships line item.
School board budget amendments presented but not for approval included $87,478.48 for additional student flight time in aviation classes and $5,000 for substitute teachers’ pay.
Stepp told the committee plans are underway to take commissioners on tours of the county’s high schools in May.
“They’re really cool, because the students lead the tour,” he said.
