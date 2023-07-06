Property taxes are expected to bring in an additional $882,000 for Cumberland County next year.
That figure is key as the county’s budget committee looks at a potential 6% raise for all employees and various personnel requests, including a new part-time employee in the youth services department.
“You’re the first one to be added today — if there’s money,” Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, told General Sessions Court Judge Amanda Worley during the June 27 session of the budget committee.
It was a departure from an earlier stance of the committee, which said it would not consider new employee requests this year.
Worley had requested an increase in hours for the two youth service employees — from 37.5 hours a week to 40 — and an increase in pay within their salary grade. She also sought a part-time person to assist the two full-time employees amid rising caseloads and increased duties.
“If you don’t keep these caseloads managed, that’s hurting people,” Worley told the committee. “They’ve got a lot on their plate now that we just need help with and not add more.”
Youth Services Director Nikole Iles said her office handled 387 cases in 2021. That number increased to 835 last year. In May of this year, the office, which includes Iles and Probation Officer Cody Christopher, had already handled more than 500 cases. They’ve also taken on some additional duties, like assisting with the youth intervention program with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The panel is nearing completion of its budget. A missing piece of the puzzle has been revenue — particularly from property tax and sales tax — for the coming year.
Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock said Cumberland County reported a 3.61% increase in the net property tax increase the county projects for the coming year, with each penny of the county’s tax rate bringing in $222,957.
The county’s tax rate is currently $1.135 per $100 of assessed value. The county can keep that rate and bring in an additional $882,000 in revenue to fund the county’s general fund budget, the school system, solid waste department and debt service fund.
Sales tax growth could also add to the county’s coffers, though there was concern that sales tax collections have fallen below projections in five of the past six months.
“I’m inclined to go with 4%,” said Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner. “So many times we’ve undershot that.”
The bulk of sales tax collections in the county go to the school system, helping meet the county’s $18.9 million funding obligation set by the state. If the county collects more sales tax than budgeted, it has typically allowed the school system to keep that money in its fund balance.
“It’s hard for me to believe with all the people moving in — I know funds are tight, but they still have to buy food and buy everything. So we’ve got more people spending. So I do expect an increase,” Stone said.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District, offered a cautious view, saying he’d prefer not to write a $500,000 check to the schools.
The panel tentatively set its revenue projections and moved on to the county’s pay scale.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster presented the impact of a 6% salary increase for county employees — a total cost of $1.08 million.
In earlier discussions, several members of the committee balked at the starting pay the county offered. With the 6% increase, the lowest pay offered would be $9.53 an hour. That’s typically paid to part-time employees who have been paid on the grade 1 salary scale.
But other salary scales were also quite low, commissioner said in earlier meetings. Foster found there were two employees working in the second grade of the scale and five in the third grade. They currently are paid $9.89 and $10.87 an hour, respectively.
Foster suggested moving those seven positions to the fourth grade of the scale. With the 6% salary increase, those individuals will earn $12.68 an hour.
Sherrill asked about doing a 4% raise to match the sales tax revenue increase projection, adding he felt the raise was close to being “competitive” for a government employer.
“We don’t need to be competitive with the private sector in the same way. We expect different things from our people and are trying to provide the best services we can with the taxes we get,” Sherrill said.
Foster said the 6% was related to inflation. But the scale was still not competitive with private industry, he said, pointing to drivers in the solid waste department. This position requires a Commercial Drivers License, but it pays $14.48 an hour right now. It was one position recommended for a grade change, from grade 6 to 7, which a new starting pay off $16.88 an hour.
“Which is not what a CDL pays,” Foster said.
Several commissioners pointed to the value of the county’s benefit package. The county pays 100% of an individual health insurance plan premium. But Foster said the cost of benefits are quite high and many employees cannot afford to purchase the family plan through the county.
Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner, said of the 6% raise, “If you’re making big money, that’s a pretty good raise.”
Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner, said he believed most county employees liked working for the county.
“I’ve never dealt with one that’s complained to me about their pay,” Seiber told the committee. “They say they love their jobs. If you don’t like your job, you need to go hunt you one.”
Seiber said he was not opposed to the 6% raise, but added that work was about more than money.
“You’ve got to enjoy what you’re doing. I worked for 37 years. Never one time did I mention money, except for my employees,” Seiber said.
Cooper said, “But you wanted your employees to have more.”
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, said, “I’d go with the 6% if you stuck to no new employees. You’ve got to take care of the ones we’ve got.”
Foster also recommended moving part-time employees to salary grade three — $11.53 an hour after the 6% raise.
That impacts about 90 people, Foster said, and because they work different hours each week, the budget impact is difficult to calculate.
There were several requests from various departments to convert some part-time positions to full-time positions.
Cumberland County Court Clerk Jessica Burgess said she has two part-time workers in her office, adding “I couldn’t do it without them.”
They both work four days a week, and Burgess said she could probably use them a fifth day. She is unsure if they want to be full-time workers, but added, “I don’t have a position available.”
Burgess did not ask for an additional full-time position in her budget request. She attended the meeting to request a bookkeeper be moved to the appropriate classification on the county’s pay scale to correct an error that began when the scale was implemented in 2016.
Stone said, “I really do think the part-time people supplement every department. It should make it easier for every department to fill those positions.”
But Parks and Recreation Director Donnie Moody already offers a higher part-time pay for workers at the community complex and cannot fill the position. He had asked to take two part-time positions and instead seek a full-time worker. That reduces the amount the county would have to add to the budget, Foster said, to about $7,000. That includes the cost of benefits.
Foster also hopes to share the cost of a part-time position in the Veterans Service Office with the city of Crossville. The county had additional funds budgeted last year to help with a transition from one VSO to a new VSO. But demand for appointments has resulted in a need for a part-time, certified VSO in the office, as well.
The net cost to the county would be $6,000, Foster said.
Brock also asked the panel to increase the salary grade level for the people in his office, though not his salary grade. The size of the county budget has increased over the past several years and the department handles payroll for both the county and the school system.
The panel gave tentative approval to several other personnel requests, including salary grade adjustments for several positions. Foster noted the cost of staffing a new codes department for the county had been included in the general fund budget proposal.
All panel decisions are tentative until the budget process is complete. The panel is scheduled to meet July 18 at 4:30 p.m.
