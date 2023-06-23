The Cumberland County budget committee announced Thursday changes in their meeting calendar.
The panel will reconvene Tuesday, June 27, at 4:30 p.m. to review several items as part of the 2023-’24. The agenda includes review of revenue including estimated property tax penny revenue and sales tax.
“We can tidy up the board of education funding and then move on to the penny distribution,” Nathan Brock, county finance director, told the committee during its June 22.
The panel will also consider several personnel requests from various county departments and determine if it will fund a cost of living increase for current personnel. The panel has reviewed the cost of a 5% and 6% increase for county employees.
The panel must also determine the price estimate it will use to budget for gasoline and diesel fuel in the coming year.
The meeting will be held in the third-floor meeting room at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St.
The public is invited to attend.
