The budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission will reconvene Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse to continue its review of the 2023-’24 Cumberland County budget.
The panel met Tuesday evening and recessed its meeting until Thursday afternoon. The pause allows the Cumberland County finance office time to recalculate the budget using sales tax projections approved by the panel Tuesday evening and calculate a redistribution of property tax pennies among various county funds, moving most of the county’s property tax growth to the general fund.
The meeting will be held in the small meeting room on the third floor of the courthouse.
