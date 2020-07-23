With some corrections and tweaking of numbers, the Cumberland County Commission’s Budget Committee was set to vote Thursday on a 2020-’21 fiscal year budget proposal that will be sent for full commission’s consideration in the August regular meeting.
“This (the budget proposal) certainly is not excessive, in my mind,” said Budget Committee Chairperson Finance Director Nathan Brock as he into details over the numbers that had changed from earlier presentations to the latest figures listed Tuesday night. Commissioners asked questions before voting on each budget item, and some made a few comments about spending in some areas.
Commissioner Jim Blalock voted no on approval of the document, stating he did not think enough money was spent on maintenance and upkeep of county-owned buildings.
County Mayor Allen Foster was in attendance and pointed out that much had already been done on maintenance in an ongoing effort. Foster also noted that while certain maintenance costs were not reflected in the maintenance budget, those dollar amounts could be found elsewhere in the budget.
Ongoing repairs on the courthouse would be an example. The expenditures were not reflected in the maintenance budget but were included in the courthouse budget.
Committee member Charles Seiber questioned whether the amount of compensatory time — commonly called comp time — owed deputies in the sheriff’s office had been reduced. He was told that this was being monitored by Sheriff Casey Cox, and the budget reflected a reduction from years past.
Seiber also questioned what he called was an above-normal turnover of employees in the department.
“It is my understanding, I have been told, that the big turnover is in the jail, not deputies,” Seiber said.
No one present seemed to have an answer for this or knew how this applied to the budgetary process at hand.
The debt service fund reflects an ending fund balance for the upcoming year of $15.2 million, well above the state required fund to be held to keep county government running in the event of an unanticipated event that would adversely affect income.
Overcoming a drop in areas of income affected by the “shelter at home” response to the COVID-19 virus earlier this year, the budget committee adopted an approach of maintaining, when possible, budgets at or close to fiscal year 2019-’20.
The committee also had to overcome a reduction in state funds in areas of the school budget and highway department caused by a cut in federal funding and drops in sales tax and gasoline tax. The vast majority of the highway department’s income is from a state gas tax formula.
That fiscal year ended June 30.
For those who have kept up with the budget committee’s work, there are no surprises. Each county department’s budget is at, or close to, what was considered in previous meetings. The committee has been working on the budget since early spring.
The only additions approved by the committee were some requested funding of projects submitted by various elected officials and department heads. Approved for full commission vote were:
•Finance Department — Software upgrade to allow the department to communicate with school board programs and enhance performance in the human resources category in the amount of $15,000;
•Judicial Commissioners — Under the supervision of the Clerk of Courts office, two new computers in the amount of $2,000;
•Archives Building — General renovation of the old First Baptist Church building now used as a county archives, $30,000 for carpeting. This will complete that phase of the building’s renovation. The county owns the building;
•County EMS Department — The addition of two personnel at a cost of $76,611; and,
•Clerk and Master — Approval of a new full-time position. While the budget committee has expressed a desire that no new personnel be added during the upcoming fiscal year, the additional position will not affect that department’s budget.
Two long-time employees retired recently. Those positions carried higher salaries than new employees receive because of longevity pay. By combining the two positions and tweaking other numbers, the additional employee will not result in a change in the Clerk and Master’s budget.
Funding for these positions will come from the undesignated general fund. That fund includes just over twice as much in operating capital for the general fund and meets state requirements. This law is designed to protect county government operations in the face of catastrophic events that affects incoming revenue.
In an earlier meeting, the budget committee approved a one-time payment of up to $24,000 to assist the road department with rental of a mechanic’s shop after the county-owned building was deemed unsafe.
Some items are cross-listed in the budget as funds come into the general fund for disbursement for specific spending and disbursement to property departments. In some cases, money earmarked for specific uses but unspent during past fiscal year were rolled over into this year’s budget.
Listed are some of the highlights the budget committee approved for full commission consideration:
•General Fund — Some of the anticipated revenues sources include: Just over $13.5 million in local taxes; $413,240 in licenses and permits; $204,478 in fines, forfeitures and penalties; just over $4.2 million in current services charges; $45,085 in other local revenues; $2.8 million in local fees from county officials (set by state law); just over $4.6 million in state funding; and $718,668 in federal funding.
The total estimated revenue for the new fiscal year was set at $27.3 million.
Expenditures out of the general fund for county departments like the county attorney, election commission, register of deeds, etc., were funded at or close to the past fiscal year costs.
The final estimate for spending out of the general fund was listed as just over $28.6 million.
The difference of over $1 million between anticipated revenues and anticipated is a result of the fluid situation commissioners are facing from a drop in sales tax, gasoline tax, state and federal funding will be reconciled.
Other department funds reviewed and approved Tuesday by the committee included the following:
•Solid waste fund — One hit in revenue was the reduction of markets for recyclables, with income falling about $100,000 in two years. Reflected in the document was the cost of over $1.4 million for operation of convenience centers in the county.
There was an ending fund balance of $738,914.
•Courthouse and jail maintenance fund — This fund also includes the Milo Lemert Building (old post office) located across the street from the courthouse. Anticipated expenditures of $171,488 are listed.
•Drug Fund — This fund is closely monitored by the state comptroller’s office with federal and state guidelines in place on how the funds can be spent. Monies come from the seizure of property — mostly drug trafficking — and forfeiture of that property by the owner to the participating agencies.
Total estimated revenue for the new fiscal year was placed at $18,801, down from $55,094 in 2019-’20 and $100,499 in 2018-’19 fiscal years. This is, in part, attributed to the closing of courtrooms to hearings with multiple persons present due to the COVID-19 virus.
Funds can only be used for illegal drug fighting related purposes and drug-related educational purposes.
•Highway Department — Sources of income include mineral severance tax, estimated to be $90,000 in the new budget; state aid program, estimated to be $479,096 (down from $785,651 in the past fiscal year); gasoline and motor fuel tax, estimated to be $288,730 (down because of the COVID-19 virus travel restrictions); and $40,445 from the petroleum special tax.
A big hit in expenditures is anticipated in the asphalt hot mix and asphalt liquid line items, estimated to be close to $1 million. Total expenditures is estimated for the new fiscal year to be just over $3.1 million.
•Debt service fund — Revenues come from county property taxes, Trustee collections, Clerk and Master collections, interest and penalties.
Expenditures are anticipated at $1.3 million for principal on bonds; $2.2 million on education bonds and loans payable; $372,000 in interest for general government; $2 million in education bonds and notes interest; and $100,000 in other debt service. This equals an anticipated $6 million in expenditures in debt service, leaving a fund balance that meets and exceeds state requirements of $15 million.
•Railroad Authority — One of the small entries in the budget, this was created to handle pass-through funds for special projects. A roll-over of unspent money funds contracts for railroad track and bridge rehabilitation from Crab Orchard to the Roane County line. Total estimated expenditures was placed at $1.2 million.
Members of the committee commended Finance Director Nathan Brock and his department for their work in preparing the proposed budget. The document presentation to the full commission will meet state deadlines.
