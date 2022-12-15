The Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee approved a few new grants and budget amendments for the school district at their Dec. 6 meeting. These amendments were brought to the budget committee from the Board of Education, who approved these budget changes at a Dec. 1 school board meeting.
One of the amendments approved was for the school district to reallocate $57,640 to fund a certified salary study for the 2023-24 budget and to rewrite the school district’s strategic plan.
“That’s going to be a big community event, and he’s [Stepp] going to get a lot of feedback from the community for that strategic plan,” said Kathy Hamby, the school district’s School Nutrition district supervisor, who was presenting the amendments to the board.
The money was originally from ESSER 3 funds, and must be used before the end of this fiscal year. The funds will be moved from their general purpose fund’s miscellaneous refunds to its contracted services accounts.
A few more reallocations in funds were made due to the school district’s difficulty in filling positions, such as the SPED Assistant position, which reallocated $8,993.68 in funds toward the funds for non-certified substitute teachers. The interpreter position was also not filled, and the $34,169.40 that originally went to this position was reallocated to the psychological personnel, social security and other contracted services.
The grants that the budget committee has approved include:
• A Safe Schools grant totaling $199,605.46. This money will be used to support mental health counselors and add physical security improvements at the schools.
“They have designated this for Safe School Counselors and then some safety equipment, specifically new doors and locks,” Kathy Hamby, the CCSNP supervisor, explained to the committee. “A lot of schools have the old doors and locks that don’t lock the way the fire marshal wants them to, so they’re doing a lot of trading those out.”
• A federal Math Implementation Support Grant of $71,250 will be used toward the schools’ math program.
• A federal ARP Homeless System Navigator grant of $68,106 to be given to the school district’s Homeless program, which helps homeless students obtain school supplies, clothing and other resources needed in order to stay enrolled at their school.
• USDA grant money totaling $84,500 was awarded to the school’s central cafeteria fund for USDA commodity foods. An additional $11,122.36 was also awarded to the district’s cafeteria fund in order to help with nationwide supply chain issues, as well as a Pandemic-EBT Administrative Costs Grant of $5,950 to offset office expenditures.
The full commission will decide whether to pass these grants and amendments at their meeting taking place Dec. 19, at the Art Circle Library at 6 p.m.
