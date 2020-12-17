While interest rates have plummeted in recent months, Cumberland County still enjoys low variable rates on its long-term debt.
Scott Gibson with Cumberland Securities said the county could consider converting some of its variable-rate loans to fixed rates in the coming months, but added, “financially, there’s not really a savings to do that. But there’s not really a cost.”
The county has about 43% of its debt in variable rate loans, with 26% in fixed-rate loans and 31% in synthetic fixed-rate loans. The county’s debt management policy calls for a ratio of 65% fixed and 35% variable rate debt.
“We could change the chart and make the graph look different,” he said. “But when it comes to making the payments, your payments are going to be the same.”
The county has approximately $54.1 million in outstanding debt, with annual debt payments of about $5 million.
The county has a AA- credit rating.
Current debts include:
•$20.6 million in school building program debt, paid for by the local option half-cent sales tax. This includes 2001 building projects at Crab Orchard Elementary, Pleasant Hill Elementary, Pine view Elementary, Brown Elementary and Stone Memorial High School. The current balance on the loan is $8.5 million. The county paid $212,625 in interest this year. Next year, it will pay $1.6 million towards the principal. This is a variable rate loan.
•$20.1 million in school building projects, paid for by the local option half-cent sales tax, for construction of SMHS, with a current balance of $20.1 million. The county will pay $503,500 in interest in January and June 2021. Principal payments begin in 2022. This is a variable rate loan.
•$5.1 million in variable rate debt for a renovation at Homestead Elementary School. Currently, the county is making interest payments of $255,000, with principal payments beginning in 2028.
Total debt allocated to the sales tax is $33.7 million, with principal and interest payments of $49.6 million through 2039.
“The sales tax debt is the debt we have attributed to the local option sales tax passed 20 years ago to help pay for the school building programs through the county,” Gibson said. “Every dollar that comes in from the sales tax is going out to pay debt.”
The sales tax brings in about $2.4 million a year, with the balance paid by the county’s debt service fund paid for through property tax payments.
The payments will drop to $1.5 million a year in 2033 as projects are paid off. At that time, other school projects not allocated to the sales tax revenue could be reallocated, Gibson said.
In the county general fund, the following debts are listed:
•$8.1 million, for communications equipment and the Art Circle Library, with $6.03 million left to pay. The county will pay $304,250 in interest payments, with principal payments beginning in 2023. This is a variable rate loan.
•$484,996 for a 2011 energy efficiency program, with $48,460 remaining. This is a zero-interest loan.
•$4.28 million, which refinanced the Cumberland County Jail building program and communications equipment. Current balance is $3.39 million with a 2% interest rate. The loan can be refinanced in 2021.
•$8 million for construction at Crab Orchard Elementary and Cumberland County High School, with a balance of $6.85 million. The rate ranges from 2% to 3.25% over the life of the loan.
•$4.6 million for construction projects at CCHS and Crab Orchard Elementary, with interest rates of 2.5% to 4% over the life of the loan.
The total debt allocated to property tax revenue is $20.4 million, with total principal and interest payments of $28.4 million through 2039.
“You’re in really good shape,” Gibson told the committee. “The budget is set up to make those payments. I think you’re paying down more debt over the last seven years than you’re adding, so your debt load keeps getting smaller and smaller.”
The county budgets 5% for each of the variable rate loans, though it currently pays about 1% on those loans. That extra money has allowed the county to build up its debt service fund balance, currently at about $14.6 million or almost three years of payments.
The debt service fund balance also allows the county to pay for smaller capital projects, like purchasing equipment or paying for smaller construction projects. The debt service fund will provide funding for the county to purchase the Pelfrey Property to relocate the county garage and other county offices to Northside Dr.
“You’ll do a capital outlay note and turn around and pay it off the next day,” Gibson said. “You’re essentially paying cash. The ability to do that is because you have the variable rate debt and you’re budgeting 5% but the rate is coming in at 2% or lower.”
Gibson said school construction is typically the biggest part of the county’s debt, with high school construction the most expensive projects county’s face. Cumberland County built SMHS in 2006 at a cost of $26.8 million.
“That’s a huge asset out there,” Gibson said. “And it would cost a heck of a lot more to build today than when you built it. You got a heck of a deal. The cost to finance it have been relatively low. That debt will continue to get paid down even though that school’s going to last 50-60-70-100 years.”
Coming up, several variable rate loans are due to renew in 2021. There will be changes in the financial index those loans are tied to. Gibson said there will be discussion regarding options on the renewals in the coming months.
