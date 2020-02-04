Cumberland County’s financial management committee approved a $575,723.77 bid for more than 100 self-contained breathing apparatus units for the county’s fire department.
The units are being funded through a Federal Emergency Management Agency Grant.
The total grant amount was $628,771. The federal share of the award is $571,610 while the local, county match is $57,161.
In a release about the grant award, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, stated, “The county’s current SCBA units are 15+ years old and are considered obsolete by FEMA standards. The SCBA is a vital part of the equipment for a firefighter. This respiratory protective equipment allows a firefighter to breath clean air when extinguishing fires and searching for victims in IDLH (immediately dangerous to life and health) environments. These environments include but are not limited to smoke produced by building fires, vehicle fires, heat, gasses such as carbon monoxide and flammable heating gasses, and fully encapsulated Level A chemical protection suits. Without SCBA units firefighters would not be able to enter these environments to save life and property.”
The county budgeted $516,000 in its 2019-’20 fiscal year budget to replace the units if the FEMA grant was not approved.
Three bids were submitted for consideration and the approved bid was the highest.
Cumberland County Fire Chief Trevor Kerley recommended the $575,723.77 bid that was submitted by NAFECO of Decatur, AL.
“Decontamination of the Dragger SCBA is more achievable than other brands due to the shoulder straps being made of vulcanized rubber. Team talk is an option with the Dragger SCBA that allows teams of up to 10 members to have an open conversation while working in a very hazardous environment … after a month long trial period by our paid and volunteer firefighters, a unanimous vote was made for the Dragger brand SCBA,” Kerley’s recommendation letter states.
Other bids were submitted by Safe Industries of Easley, SC, at $570,203 and EVS of Nashville at $571,389.
Kerley said the others were much harder to clean and decontaminate than the NAFECO brand.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, moved to accept the bid from NAFECO. Hyder’s motion was supported by Cumberland County Director of Schools Janet Graham.
The committee also approved a $12,603 bid for the replacement and installation of new batteries for the county’s emergency communication system radios. The bid was submitted by AMK Services, who also has a maintenance contract with the county on the emergency communications system.
The committee also unanimously approved authorizing the county’s finance department to obtain purchasing cards from Cumberland County Bank for the Cumberland County Mayor’s office, finance office and sheriff’s office.
“These are cards that would be kept in the office and only used when purchasing orders are not accepted by companies. It’s not something that we would keep a balance on, either,” Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock, said.
He said the Board of Education already has implemented the service and has a policy.
Brock said he has talked with County Technical Assistance Service for guidance on a policy.
The committee also approved declaring four school buses as surplus vehicles to be sold, as well as two Ford Explorer vehicles from the sheriff’s office.
Graham said, “The buses are 2000 models and have aged out.”
Brock said the vehicles would be listed on www.Govdeals.com
“We have found that we get the most out of surplus vehicles using that site,” Brock said.
The committee decided to table bids on new school bus purchases for a couple of weeks. The county is waiting for the results of a grant application they had submitted for buses and should know the results shortly.
The committee will meet again in the upcoming weeks.
