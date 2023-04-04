Cumberland County has been chosen to receive $19,582 for Phase 40 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consisting of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A board in Cumberland County will determine how the funds are awarded and distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government,
2) be eligible to receive federal funds,
3) have an accounting system,
4) practice nondiscrimination
5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and
6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Cumberland County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously with Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency, St. Alphonsus Community Services, Avalon Center and the Cumberland Good Samaritans participating.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for emergency food and shelter program funds must contact Rachel Bruning, Avalon Center, at PO Box 3063 Crossville, TN 38557, by calling 931-456-0747 or emailing rbruning@avaloncentertn.org.
The deadline for applications to be received is April 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.